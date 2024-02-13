14 Mind-Boggling Photos Of Infuriating Things That'll Make You Feel A Powerful Secondhand Rage

I don't feel like ruminating over the different things that piss me off in my own life today, so I'm gonna shift my focus to other people instead. Here are 14 people from r/mildlyinfuriating who are probably feeling more angry than you right now:
1."My boyfriend’s mom regifted me this blanket for Christmas that I had recently gifted her for her birthday."
2."The neighbors installed this to stop trucks from entering our residential area. Firetrucks and ambulances will not be able to go through as well."
3."My gag charcuterie board is a little smaller than pictured 😔."
4."My roommate always pays rent in $1 bills."
5."This bathroom mirror in my hotel room."
6."Showing up late to a planned dinner."
7."My TA forgot to remove the part of the email where the professor mocked my question before responding."
8."These appeared in the shared toilets I have to use every day…"
9."Rear-facing blinding lights are now a thing?"
10."My renewed credit card came with an embarrassingly easy to guess security code. I sent for another one immediately."
11."My coworkers used my mug as a pen holder in my absence."
12."My meeting is 1.5 hours."
13."Someone pissed (I think) in the bed of the room I got checked into at a hotel (chain)."
14.And finally..."Put your children up for adoption?!"