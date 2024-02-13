Skip To Content
14 Mind-Boggling Photos Of Infuriating Things That'll Make You Feel A Powerful Secondhand Rage

Holy hell my blood is boiling for these people.

by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I don't feel like ruminating over the different things that piss me off in my own life today, so I'm gonna shift my focus to other people instead. Here are 14 people from r/mildlyinfuriating who are probably feeling more angry than you right now:

1. "My boyfriend’s mom regifted me this blanket for Christmas that I had recently gifted her for her birthday."

u/Cloud_________ / Via reddit.com

2. "The neighbors installed this to stop trucks from entering our residential area. Firetrucks and ambulances will not be able to go through as well."

u/sam-sung / Via reddit.com

3. "My gag charcuterie board is a little smaller than pictured 😔."

u/gregbraaa / Via reddit.com

4. "My roommate always pays rent in $1 bills."

u/Derna_A_River / Via reddit.com

5. "This bathroom mirror in my hotel room."

u/kellyhitchcock / Via reddit.com

6. "Showing up late to a planned dinner."

u/Richersonrealty / Via reddit.com

7. "My TA forgot to remove the part of the email where the professor mocked my question before responding."

u/pumpkinppie / Via reddit.com

8. "These appeared in the shared toilets I have to use every day…"

u/KaijuicyWizard / Via reddit.com

9. "Rear-facing blinding lights are now a thing?"

u/smarty_skirts / Via reddit.com

10. "My renewed credit card came with an embarrassingly easy to guess security code. I sent for another one immediately."

u/AndrewJamesMD / Via reddit.com

11. "My coworkers used my mug as a pen holder in my absence."

u/Calligaster / Via reddit.com

12. "My meeting is 1.5 hours."

u/happy_tr33 / Via reddit.com

13. "Someone pissed (I think) in the bed of the room I got checked into at a hotel (chain)."

u/Altruistic_Angle4343 / Via reddit.com

14. And finally..."Put your children up for adoption?!"

u/Kayartistar / Via reddit.com