I was curious as to how Caroline figured out the only two foods that wouldn't cause her to have this type of reaction. She said, "I was hospitalized for a mast cell flare-up in the spring of 2019. The only food that was not causing an allergic reaction was oatmeal. Obviously, the human body cannot live solely on oatmeal because of the lack of nutrients, so one doctor came up with the brilliant idea to have me try hypoallergenic baby formula, and I tolerated it great! One can has 57g of protein, 90g of fat, 200g of carbs, 2,000 calories, and sustainable levels of minerals (calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, etc.) and vitamins (A, B, C, D, E, K, etc.). So that is where I get all my nutrients."