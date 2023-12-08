Skip To Content
    These 15 Surreal Photos Will Transport You To A Bizarre Dream World

    The chance that you're dreaming right now is unlikely, but not impossible.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    My reality has been feeling a little...off lately.

    A distorted image of a man
    @mrnigelmg / Via giphy.com

    The photos on the r/weird subreddit aren't helping me feel more grounded. Here are 16 that freaked me the hell out this month:

    1. "Actual purple rain in NYC right now."

    Purple rain in New York
    u/AxmxZ / Via reddit.com

    u/AxmxZ

    2. "So...many...frogs."

    A pile of frogs
    u/Indieriots / Via reddit.com

    u/Indieriots

    3. "Found at a work site in West Texas."

    Animal bones on the ground
    u/Cool1Mach / Via reddit.com

    u/Cool1Mach

    4. "A flock of nope."

    A large mass of birds
    u/RodrigoBarragan / Via reddit.com

    u/RodrigoBarragan

    5. "That's oddly specific."

    &quot;( meat of non athletic Female around 20s)&quot;
    u/Spezi-Community / Via reddit.com

    u/Spezi-Community

    6. "What's in my chicken breast?"

    Something on someone&#x27;s chicken tender
    u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

    u/Odd_Masterpiece9092

    7. "These unusual 'hole punch clouds.'"

    &quot;What is happening?&quot;
    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    u/QuaintMushrooms

    8. "This phone up against the ceiling."

    a phone near the ceiling
    u/SteelTheUnbreakable / Via reddit.com

    u/SteelTheUnbreakable

    9. "So, I think someone died on my flight."

    &quot;So, I think someone died on my flight.&quot;
    u/PeePeeDribble / Via reddit.com

    u/PeePeeDribble

    10. "The animals you find in the depths."

    closeup of a deep-sea fish
    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    u/QuaintMushrooms

    11. "This door near where I live."

    a random door on the side of a building
    u/sam-tastic00 / Via reddit.com

    u/sam-tastic00

    12. "Who wants to go a couple rounds?"

    u/Ki-ke / Via reddit.com

    u/Ki-ke

    13. "This sink/urinal combo."

    a sink/urinal
    u/Angela_I_B / Via reddit.com

    u/Angela_I_B

    14. "Bizarre bubbles."

    bubbles in the shape of a skull
    u/Kitchen-Magnet / Via reddit.com

    u/Kitchen-Magnet

    15. And finally, "This hot dog."

    a split hot dog with pieces of bread in it
    u/evnn21 / Via reddit.com

    u/evnn21