17 Inexplicable Events People Are Still Desperately Scratching Their Heads Over

The freakiest moments in life are the ones that have no reasonable explanation. Here are 17 photos of inexplicable events I found on r/weird that'll get you into spooky season mode:
1.
"There was a zit on my neck, and when it popped, this pearl-like thing came out of it."
2.
"A monarch butterfly flew to me and landed on my hat while I was working. Only after trying to place it on a milkweed plant did I notice that it was completely headless."
3.
"I had a root canal today. I came home and realized this was sticking to my sweater."
4.
"A staircase to nowhere in the middle of the woods."
5.
"I woke up Friday morning and this photo was on my phone. The time stamp is from before I was awake."
6.
"The pad of my middle finger is suddenly huge and I didn't do anything to it."
7.
"My parents found a feather with a telephone number on it."
8.
"My bracelet had a chip in it."
9.
"This Polaroid found on my car's windshield."
10.
"I ate fried onion rings with a roasted chicken, which according to my friends, looks like a dog?!"
11.
"I opened my engine bay to top up fluid, and found a chicken egg inside."
12.
"This random pile of toilets. No clue how they got here."
13.
"Found at a Goodwill. Am I in the beginning of a horror movie?"
14.
"I found a shirt and hat I’ve never seen before on my bedroom floor."
15.
"A public notice in the newspaper."
16.
"On a bar in my new house."
17.
And finally, "My box of imported Flamin' Hot Cheetos came with a tube of body butter."