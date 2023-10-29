17 Inexplicable Events People Are Still Desperately Scratching Their Heads Over

Daniella Emanuel
The freakiest moments in life are the ones that have no reasonable explanation. Here are 17 photos of inexplicable events I found on r/weird that'll get you into spooky season mode:

1. "There was a zit on my neck, and when it popped, this pearl-like thing came out of it."

u/sleepinqzzz / Via reddit.com

2. "A monarch butterfly flew to me and landed on my hat while I was working. Only after trying to place it on a milkweed plant did I notice that it was completely headless."

u/Techi-C / Via reddit.com

3. "I had a root canal today. I came home and realized this was sticking to my sweater."

u/ImmenselyQueer / Via reddit.com

4. "A staircase to nowhere in the middle of the woods."

u/human-potato_hybrid / Via reddit.com

5. "I woke up Friday morning and this photo was on my phone. The time stamp is from before I was awake."

u/aegri_mentis / Via reddit.com

6. "The pad of my middle finger is suddenly huge and I didn't do anything to it."

u/gourdhorder / Via reddit.com

7. "My parents found a feather with a telephone number on it."

u/led_seppelin / Via reddit.com

8. "My bracelet had a chip in it."

u/Hot-Ad2761 / Via reddit.com

9. "This Polaroid found on my car's windshield."

u/heartychili / Via reddit.com

10. "I ate fried onion rings with a roasted chicken, which according to my friends, looks like a dog?!"

u/Cigarettes_at_beach / Via reddit.com

11. "I opened my engine bay to top up fluid, and found a chicken egg inside."

u/deleted / Via reddit.com

12. "This random pile of toilets. No clue how they got here."

u/frituurgarnituur / Via reddit.com

13. "Found at a Goodwill. Am I in the beginning of a horror movie?"

u/dziggurat / Via reddit.com

14. "I found a shirt and hat I’ve never seen before on my bedroom floor."

u/brokenbunny77 / Via reddit.com

15. "A public notice in the newspaper."

u/Technical-Clue-3483 / Via reddit.com

16. "On a bar in my new house."

u/KaminTheSon / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, "My box of imported Flamin' Hot Cheetos came with a tube of body butter."

u/GrayMech / Via reddit.com

