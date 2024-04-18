17 People Who Immediately Regretted Opening Their Eyes In The Morning, Because Something Terrible Happened

This is why I prefer to never get out of bed.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I thought I was having a crappy Monday morning...then I saw these photos and realized my life ain't so bad after all. Here are 17 people who probably wish they'd just slept through the day:

1. "Thirteen and a half years ago when I was in the Army, I took a powernap and I woke up with this next to my face."

A person&#x27;s hand near a large scorpion under a crawl space with light shining through
lazyshoegazer / Via reddit.com

2. "Woke up with blood on the wall. Cannot figure out where it came from…"

Streak of a viscous substance dripping down a wall above a baseboard
Ok_Series_1883 / Via reddit.com

3. "Woke up with four random tiny cuts on my finger (I don't have any pets if that's what you're thinking)."

Close-up of a person&#x27;s fingertip with ridged skin, possibly after being in water
Prudent_Aardvark_114 / Via reddit.com

4. "Woke up with a mystery bite on my arm and it’s spreading into my bloodstream."

Person&#x27;s arm with a small bruise, shown against a kitchen background
Solid-Kaleidoscope70 / Via reddit.com

5. "I woke up with a 'warning ticket' on my car that it was not parked within 12 inches from the curb. Is the cop bored? I even measured it and it barely reached 12 inches."

A car with a ticket and close-up of a measuring tape showing small distance to curb; an unusual parking job
HParadox / Via reddit.com

6. "I got laser tattoo removal and woke up with this frog-shaped blister."

A close-up of a gummy bear melted onto a person&#x27;s skin
opentoadd / Via reddit.com

7. "I woke up with an itch in my inner ear this morning."

A tiny spider is perched on the cotton end of a Q-tip lying on a countertop
ARCHA1C / Via reddit.com

8. "I woke up with this on my leg."

Person&#x27;s forearm with a noticeable red rash or skin irritation visible
batusao4 / Via reddit.com

9. "In the past week, my dog of 14 years died, I've been sick, my dad had emergency heart surgery, and this is what I woke up to on my day off."

A car with a shattered windshield and debris scattered over the hood
blueschuys / Via reddit.com

10. "Woke up to see this crab in my kitchen. I live in the middle of the mountains, like 500 km from the nearest beach."

Crab found indoors near a door, likely an unexpected visitor in a home
deleted / Via reddit.com

11. "Passed out at a London bus stop. Woke up to this."

Fox caught in the act of playfully tugging on a person&#x27;s pant leg on a street at night
bowlerhatbear / Via reddit.com

12. "Woke up to a snake in my drawer (I live in Australia)."

Person discovering a snake in a drawer with clothes
Aus_Scott / Via reddit.com

13. "Woke up to dog poop smeared throughout the apartment."

A damaged robot vacuum with debris and tangled hair on its brushes, lying on a carpeted floor
Confident_Ad_6036 / Via reddit.com

14. "My neighbor woke up to this."

Car on jacks without wheels parked on a suburban street
ST0N3DH1TM4N / Via reddit.com

15. "My friend woke up to all his doors stolen."

Car door open, revealing a child&#x27;s car seat inside. Vehicle parked by roadside with another car&#x27;s reflection visible
cigaretteatron / Via reddit.com

16. "Woke up to a bat in my son's toilet."

Child&#x27;s potty training toilet with a frog inside
Relevant_Try6783 / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, "Woke up to this."

Firefighters battle a blaze at night, with a fire truck in the foreground
Good_Cell9515 / Via reddit.com