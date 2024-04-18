I thought I was having a crappy Monday morning...then I saw these photos and realized my life ain't so bad after all. Here are 17 people who probably wish they'd just slept through the day:
1.
"Thirteen and a half years ago when I was in the Army, I took a powernap and I woke up with this next to my face."
2.
"Woke up with blood on the wall. Cannot figure out where it came from…"
3.
"Woke up with four random tiny cuts on my finger (I don't have any pets if that's what you're thinking)."
4.
"Woke up with a mystery bite on my arm and it’s spreading into my bloodstream."
5.
"I woke up with a 'warning ticket' on my car that it was not parked within 12 inches from the curb. Is the cop bored? I even measured it and it barely reached 12 inches."
6.
"I got laser tattoo removal and woke up with this frog-shaped blister."
7.
"I woke up with an itch in my inner ear this morning."
8.
"I woke up with this on my leg."
9.
"In the past week, my dog of 14 years died, I've been sick, my dad had emergency heart surgery, and this is what I woke up to on my day off."
10.
"Woke up to see this crab in my kitchen. I live in the middle of the mountains, like 500 km from the nearest beach."
11.
"Passed out at a London bus stop. Woke up to this."
12.
"Woke up to a snake in my drawer (I live in Australia)."
13.
"Woke up to dog poop smeared throughout the apartment."
14.
"My neighbor woke up to this."
15.
"My friend woke up to all his doors stolen."
16.
"Woke up to a bat in my son's toilet."
17.
And finally, "Woke up to this."