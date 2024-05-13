    9 Stubborn Homeowners Who Won't Budge As Their Neighborhoods Evolve Around Them

    As a millennial, I can't relate to being a homeowner....but I can relate to getting pissed off when people tell me what to do!!! Here are 11 homeowners who stood their ground when they were pressured to move from their property:

    1. "This huge road in China that was built around a house after an elderly couple refused to move."

    Isolated three-story house in the middle of a paved road with a small group of people standing nearby
    STR/AFP via Getty Images

    2. "These two houses refused to move out from a newly public park in Bangkok."

    Aerial view of a city park with winding paths, a pond, and surrounded by high-rise buildings
    madeenaja007 / Via reddit.com

    3. "When Apple was building a massive data center in rural North Carolina, a couple who had lived there for 34 years refused to sell their house and plot of land worth $181,700. After making countless offers, Apple eventually paid them $1.7 million to leave."

    Satellite view of a building with a red marker labeled &quot;A&quot; near its entrance
    nokia621 / Via reddit.com

    4. "When you *really* won't sell."

    Old brick building surrounded by modern skyscrapers with an advertisement banner on its side
    JohnnyDazzle3000 / Via reddit.com

    5. "This is what happens when you don't sell to the government."

    Aerial view of a multi-level spiral interchange tightly wrapping around a building with active traffic
    Str / AFP via Getty Images

    6. "In China, 'nail houses' are homes belonging to people who refuse to make room for development. This is what local governments and developers do to them."

    A lone building stands atop an isolated dirt mound amidst a construction site surrounded by apartment buildings
    China Photos / Getty Images

    7. "A family turned down $50M from a developer who built a suburb around their home."

    Aerial view of a lone unfinished house amid completed homes, highlighting unique urban planning
    7News

    8. "That’s one stubborn homeowner who didn’t want to sell his house (and his new neighbor)."

    Street view showing a small house with modern apartment buildings in the background
    jake_7m / Via reddit.com

    9. And finally, "This homeowner in Changchun, China refused to sell their land to a private development company"

    Aerial view of a lone house surrounded by a vast empty parking lot
    Calibruh / Via reddit.com