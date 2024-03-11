I'm sorry if you already meditated today, because you're gonna need to do it again after you see these 21 enraging photos from r/mildlyinfuriating:
1.
"My kid bit my washing machine, and now it leaks."
2.
"My roommate used the air fryer to dry random sticks and shrubs 😒."
3.
"Our landlord changed our fridge while I was at work."
4.
"Alright, this is getting out of hand."
5.
"Went hiking and came across the aftermath of a gender reveal."
6.
"I bought a 20-pack of bamboo straws to reduce the plastic I use. They were shipped in a box with bubble wrap. Each straw is wrapped with a piece of plastic that’s as big as my hand."
7.
"Our realtor photoshopped out the power lines."
8.
"Someone in my house keeps biting on my fucking butter."
9.
"My old office once held a birthday party for me and served pork tacos. I'm Muslim..."
10.
"The new 'smart' bus stops in our town provide no cover from the weather."
11.
"The internet, as told in a single screenshot."
12.
"My roommate accidentally melted the microwave splatter guard onto my favorite cast iron."
13.
"Our neighbor had us sign off so he could install a hot tub. We didn’t know it would be the size of a shipping container that would overlook our yard."
14.
"Found this on Instagram."
15.
"The temperature in my hotel room when I checked in."
16.
"Sauce on the outside of my sandwich."
17.
"An email I received from my leasing office the other day."
18.
"A teenager sat opposite me on the train. Here's how he left his seat:"
19.
"A-hole turned on his brights while waiting for an oil change at 5 p.m."
20.
"Still waiting on my package…from over a year ago…"
21.
And finally, "My fiancé never changes the toilet paper when he finishes the roll, so I decided to do the same this time. This is what I saw when I went to the bathroom the next time."