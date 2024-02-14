1.
This electronic bed that was invented to protect the sleeper during an earthquake:
After you fall through it, it closes on you like a coffin...
2.
This coffee shop that uses AI to track the productivity of its employees:
3.
This water leaking from an underground tunnel:
4.
This drive-by view of the world's biggest statue:
5.
These mushrooms sprouting from someone's moldy laundry:
6.
This giant animatronic at a rave:
7.
This Goliath birdeater spider people found in their kitchen:
8.
This pineapple that's seemingly bleeding:
9.
This Netflix glitch that makes the subtitles stuck on the phrase, "there's no point in living."
10.
This prototype Green Goblin mask from the first Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie.
11.
This wall of hanging spiders in Bali:
12.
This dog that looks like it needs an exorcism:
13.
These hairless cats staring creepily into the camera:
14.
And finally, this duct tape mold of a man scrolling on his computer: