These 14 Heart-Stopping Photos Will Make Your Stomach Sink

You might not be built for this post.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This electronic bed that was invented to protect the sleeper during an earthquake:

a person sinking into their bed
u/XXmynameisNeganXX / Via reddit.com

After you fall through it, it closes on you like a coffin...

a person inside of a bed
u/XXmynameisNeganXX / Via reddit.com

2. This coffee shop that uses AI to track the productivity of its employees:

Camera footage of a coffee shop using AI
u/Maxie445 / Via reddit.com

3. This water leaking from an underground tunnel:

water leaking in an underground tunnel
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

4. This drive-by view of the world's biggest statue:

a giant statue in the distance
u/FearlessRestaurant98 / Via reddit.com

5. These mushrooms sprouting from someone's moldy laundry:

mushrooms sprouting from someone&#x27;s laundry
u/Bombasticczar / Via reddit.com

6. This giant animatronic at a rave:

a giant animatronic at a rave
u/vinnfier / Via reddit.com

7. This Goliath birdeater spider people found in their kitchen:

closeup of a Goliath birdeater
u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

8. This pineapple that's seemingly bleeding:

bloody pineapple
u/Kiu16 / Via reddit.com

9. This Netflix glitch that makes the subtitles stuck on the phrase, "there's no point in living."

&quot;there&#x27;s no point in living.&quot;
u/Lynnfield_Creep / Via reddit.com

10. This prototype Green Goblin mask from the first Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie.

a green goblin mask
u/UrameshiYuusuke / Via reddit.com

11. This wall of hanging spiders in Bali:

&quot;This is the worst thing you&#x27;ll see in Bali!!&quot;
u/AstroSonicDrive / Via reddit.com

12. This dog that looks like it needs an exorcism:

a dog with its head turned weirdly
u/shaman369 / Via reddit.com

13. These hairless cats staring creepily into the camera:

Cats with glowing eyes
u/Nop_Nop_v / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this duct tape mold of a man scrolling on his computer:

a duct tape mold of a man
u/gadusmorhua23 / Via reddit.com