Hair tourniquets! 🚩 what is it? Hair wrapped around fingers, toes, or even genitals Usually occurs in infants Can cause amputation 🚩 check for this If baby is crying uncontrollably- yes I know it happens often- undress and check toes, fingers and genitals! I used to run my fingers through toes before dressing baby and fingers before putting to sleep 🚩if you see a toe or finger looking like this- go to the doctor urgently! usually skin is overlapping the hair, and it’s nearly impossible to remove on your own and requires a surgical incision in order to save the finger or toe involved #hairtourniquet #babycrying #postpartumhairloss 📸uptodate.com♬ original sound - should i see a doctor