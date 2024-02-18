I saw that Dr. Nkeiru Orajiaka — a Pediatrician and Peds Emergency Doctor — made a video on how parents can remove a non-serious hair tourniquet at home, so I reached out to her as well. "There are different techniques, depending on when it is found or how the area looks. The family can try using a tweezer to pull it out, or use their fingers. In scenarios where there’s no open skin, hair removal creams (like Nair) can be used. But this is discouraged in places of open skin, as it can burn. If the family cannot remove it themselves, they need to get the child to a healthcare professional (or ER), where other resources can be used to remove it."