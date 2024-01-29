Skip To Content
    16 Photos Of Mold That Made Me Feel Like We're Actually Living In "The Last Of Us"

    IDK, I like looking at gross things sometimes.

    Daniella Emanuel
    We've all opened up a container of yogurt and seen it at some point: a big fuzzy chunk of mold staring right back at you. Molds belong to the kingdom Fungi and can appear anywhere that oxygen and moisture are present, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

    Mold in a yogurt container
    Rdonar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Some people are more sensitive to mold than others, but according to the New York State Department of Health, prolonged exposure to it can cause nasal and sinus congestion, eye irritation, headache, cough, and other symptoms.

    A woman covering her eyes with her hand
    Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

    I'm equally as fascinated as I am horrified by mold, so when I realized there was a subreddit called r/MoldlyInteresting where people shared photos of their infestations, I was immediately hooked. Here are 16 of the wildest photos from the subreddit:

    1. This mold someone found under their kid's bed:

    Mold underneath a bed
    u/elosoyonki / Via reddit.com

    2. This moldy tomato soup that looks like floating organs:

    Mold in tomato soup
    u/puketron / Via reddit.com

    3. This horrifying air fryer surprise:

    Mold in an air fryer
    u/seraphimnapalmstar / Via reddit.com

    4. This one, too:

    Moldy fries in an air fryer
    u/marconhas / Via reddit.com

    5. This shower from hell:

    a moldy shower
    u/honeybabythrowaway / Via reddit.com

    6. This spotted mess on the back of a TV:

    Mold on the back of a TV set
    u/mewmewx2 / Via reddit.com

    7. These lemons that became moldy after just three days:

    moldy lemons
    u/dangernoodle11 / Via reddit.com

    8. This abomination that was accidentally left in a tortilla warmer for a week:

    a moldy tortilla
    u/Dontdieman / Via reddit.com

    9. This mold swab test someone did of their AC that looks like it's from another planet:

    Mold from someone&#x27;s AC
    u/no_name_maddox / Via reddit.com

    10. This toothbrush holder that should have been cleaned way more regularly:

    mold in a toothbrush holder
    u/chataou / Via reddit.com

    11. This contaminated steering wheel:

    mold on a steering wheel
    u/AwayTheThrowThe / Via reddit.com

    12. This ceramic pot that was left out for three weeks:

    a moldy ceramic pot
    u/sealpox / Via reddit.com

    13. These Eggos someone left under their bed:

    moldy Eggos
    u/fsuni2 / Via reddit.com

    14. This kinda beautiful clump of mold that formed in someone's black tea:

    Moldy tea
    u/arealfatcat / Via reddit.com

    15. This ceiling of doom:

    Mold all over someone&#x27;s ceiling
    u/real-humanteeth / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, this moldy beef jerky that someone accidentally ate HALF A POUND OF:

    moldy beef jerky
    u/heartpixi / Via reddit.com

    If you think you might have mold in your home, make sure to contact your local public health department, or hire a mold inspection company to come check things out.