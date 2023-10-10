Getting married is great. Having a baby is dope. But you know when I REALLY feel happy for people? When they unearth an amazing item at a thrift store! Here are 17 thrift store finds from r/ThriftStoreHauls that made my jaw drop:
1."I thrifted JFK's teacup. President John F. Kennedy’s teacup from Air Force One is a rare find. Back stamp is Franciscan Masterpiece China. Authenticated by a premier Presidential memorabilia collector."
2."YOU GUYS. OMG. $55 for all four. I’m done. I’ve peaked."
3."I stumbled upon a $500 gold slice of pizza."
4."Look at this cute bag I got for $5 at Goodwill. I’m a 55-year-old man and couldn’t pass it up. A woman in my life will want this, right?"
5."'Motivational' stitch-themed cards from 1969/1970 I recently found. These are just a few."
6."$3 rug for my 3-year-old's reading corner."
7."$20 Vera Wang wedding dress at the thrift store."
8."Found at a random garage sale."
9."Yes, I believe I will rescue this for $8.99."
10."Brand new bottle of Chanel Mademoiselle for $3.99."
11."1950s toothbrush store display I bought today at the estate sale of a collector of vintage products and packaging."
12."$40 for this love seat."
13."1970s Burger King uniform. $8 in the Halloween section."
14."Deviled egg plate clock."
15."Found at Goodwill. Am I obligated to save the world now or what?"
16."Behold what came in: Yaoi jeans!"
17.And finally, "I thrifted the entire collection of Calvin and Hobbes today for $8. To me, I won the lottery."