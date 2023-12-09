Skip To Content
    14 Millennials Shared The Texts They Receive From Their Younger Gen Z Siblings, And It's Like A Whole New Language

    Daniella Emanuel
    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm the youngest child in my family. AND a millenial.

    kids eating large spoonfuls of spaghetti
    ABC

    Unfortunately, this means I don't have a little Gen Z sibling to keep me in the know. Instead, I need to defer to Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok to stay updated on the trends of their generation. Here are 14 screenshots millennials took of text conversations with their Gen Z siblings that gave me a window into their ~culture~:

    1. "Lit sauce."

    Twitter: @reallifesenator

    2. "Okk."

    Twitter: @mamma_rach

    3. "😌🐌."

    Twitter: @Iapislazuli

    4. "I am not actively manifesting anything."

    Twitter: @dreary_mondays

    5. "The way I'm sitting in a room for 20 min...like pls."

    someone saying it&#x27;s been 20 min at the doctors and they need to leave
    u/mengico / Via reddit.com

    6. "I bought a lobster costume."

    Twitter: @_bakedgolden

    7. "Same energy."

    Twitter: @vandroidhelsing

    8. "I only wear grucci."

    Twitter: @itswavyaustin

    9. "Aye yo."

    Twitter: @lmbrdrni

    10. "Pls."

    Twitter: @eraxtrana

    11. "They bodies allow them to survive their terminal velocity."

    Twitter: @crazyroo1

    12. "Why do you have to text me."

    Twitter: @iiAmShrimp

    13. "I'm in love with marijuana, you smell like an iguana."

    Twitter: @shaikhshack

    14. And finally, "Naur."

    Twitter: @MoxNSox85