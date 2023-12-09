Browse links
"I am not actively manifesting anything."
Having a younger brother is just getting texts like this every day for the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/sx9v5ubFc8— nose ring legislator (@reallifesenator) September 4, 2023
This feels like a burn, is this a burn or just how Gen Z texts? pic.twitter.com/xC0xssRVpK— RK (@mamma_rach) October 15, 2020
is.... is this how all gen z texts? i literally cant decipher this i cant tell if this is all supposed to mean something 😭 im old pic.twitter.com/7zclsAArJ6— hole emoji (@Iapislazuli) September 26, 2018
just gen z texts✨ pic.twitter.com/tH3uWpn1As— broccoli soup (@dreary_mondays) November 11, 2020
i love when my younger sister texts me pic.twitter.com/0Vljz9GNRq— dharma 🇵🇸 (@_bakedgolden) October 3, 2021
today in Little Sister Texts pic.twitter.com/vanQSQMh5u— Jared Pechaček (@vandroidhelsing) May 15, 2020
This is what my little sister texts me randomly in the middle of the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/1w7jco9NIX— Austin Droney (@itswavyaustin) June 25, 2019
this how my little brother texts me pic.twitter.com/RPeTR0sJRK— logo shots all season (@lmbrdrni) July 2, 2018
this the only time my little brother texts me pic.twitter.com/rZMEaopC36— beyoncé’s titties (@eraxtrana) September 2, 2021
15, we just text about food and memes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cMltIfIYkI— Turner (@crazyroo1) July 2, 2020
June 30, 2020
My 11 year old weeb brother pic.twitter.com/TU9mNuMYsj— abdullah (@shaikhshack) June 30, 2020
Millennial vs Gen Z : texting pic.twitter.com/i0iOYsWhfh— Moxie🎮 (@MoxNSox85) January 27, 2023