    17 Blood-Curdling Photos That Will Haunt You For The Rest Of Eternity

    I've had an actual nightmare about the avalanche photo.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm in desperate need of help.

    Screenshot from &quot;Halloween&quot;
    Compass International Pictures

    I can't get these 17 images from r/oddlyterrifying out of my head, and I'm scared my brain is gonna be stuck like this forever. Please take a look at them, so that I don't have to be alone in this:

    1. "I am pink underneath. Just frostbite things 🥰. One week of healing from stage 2 frostbite."

    A hand with frostbite
    u/jjazure1 / Via reddit.com

    u/jjazure1

    2. "This horse watching people sleep."

    &quot;Was camping and woke up to this horse watching me sleep&quot;
    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    u/Green____cat

    3. "Here's what the view of a train conductor looks like at night."

    View from a train conductor&#x27;s window
    u/NadyaJan / Via reddit.com

    u/NadyaJan

    4. "This flooded elevator."

    People in a flooded elevator
    u/thisisforskool / Via youtube.com

    u/thisisforskool

    5. "It's a what? You're all what?"

    &quot;We are all hunters&quot;
    u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    u/LucidCunning

    6. "A realistic Japanese baby doll."

    A Japanese baby doll
    popo_baby000 / Via tiktok.com

    u/Mustafa86

    7. "This microwave flipped on its side."

    A microwave flipped on its side
    u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    u/LucidCunning

    8. "My niece's Furbies live in this cat tree."

    Furbies in a cat tree
    u/glykonos / Via reddit.com

    u/glykonos

    9. "This napkin after soaking up a water spill."

    A soaked napkin
    u/Baystain / Via reddit.com

    u/Baystain

    10. "I found a baby cot in the desert."

    A baby bed in the desert
    u/sarashootsfilm / Via reddit.com

    u/sarashootsfilm

    11. "A flying fox in Australia."

    A fox outside of someone&#x27;s window
    u/iamayeshaerotica / Via reddit.com

    u/iamayeshaerotica

    12. "The sea at your doorstep."

    &quot;Woke up to the entire North Sea this morning&quot;
    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    u/QuaintMushrooms

    13. "I was watching The Crown when suddenly the screen froze and twisted the Queen's face."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Crown&quot; with a character&#x27;s face distorted
    u/Smile_S77 / Via reddit.com

    u/Smile_S77

    14. "A skier outrunning an avalanche."

    A skier outrunning an avalanche
    u/ajd416 / Via reddit.com

    u/ajd416

    15. "No matter how many times I close this hatch above my bed, it opens itself. It will stay shut at first when I close it, but I've never seen it in the act of opening."

    An ajar hatch
    u/WHITE_2_SUGARS / Via reddit.com

    u/WHITE_2_SUGARS

    16. When your dog channels its inner owl and turns its head 180 degrees just to stare into your soul.

    A dog turning its head all the way around
    u/shaman369 / Via reddit.com

    u/shaman369

    17. And finally, "This mask I found in my psychologist's waiting room, among piles of children's toys."

    A scary mask
    u/Theweirdposidenchild / Via reddit.com

    u/Theweirdposidenchild