Who's ready for a post of horrors?!
1.
This person's dog found bones — including a human skull — in their yard:
2.
This seal with the most haunting eyes:
3.
This hotel stairway that goes forward 13 floors without any switchbacks:
4.
This robot that takes blood:
5.
This old well someone found covered up under their house. Samara from The Ring definitely lives there:
6.
This huntsman spider someone found next to their pillow, which has fluff caught on its legs:
7.
This person who came to the doctor because they thought they had a bladder stone, but it was actually a calcified baby they never birthed:
8.
These hyper-expressive Japanese mannequins:
9.
This person who has to walk through a flooded street tunnel on their commute:
10.
This sinkhole in Guatemala City from 2010:
11.
This tree that looks part human:
12.
This person who had random blood stains appear in their bedroom:
13.
This thrift store Jesus with a fauxhawk and glass eyes:
14.
And finally, this child's insidious drawing on the wall of an Airbnb: