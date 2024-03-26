Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

I'm Shaking As I Write This — These 14 Photos From The Internet This Week Are Frightening

Look no further than your local Facebook Group for a terrifying true crime story.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Who's ready for a post of horrors?!

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Paramount

Here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying this week that sent shivers down my spine:

1. This person's dog found bones — including a human skull — in their yard:

A dog next to what it found; a human skull and various bones scattered in different outdoor scenes
u/Kevinphenomenal / Via reddit.com

2. This seal with the most haunting eyes:

Seal emerging from water, looking directly at the camera, with its face partially submerged
u/l0dry / Via reddit.com

3. This hotel stairway that goes forward 13 floors without any switchbacks:

Narrow staircase with steep steps and handrails leading up to a bright exit
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

4. This robot that takes blood:

Machine taking human blood
u/adv-play / Via reddit.com

5. This old well someone found covered up under their house. Samara from The Ring definitely lives there:

Crawl space under a house with wooden planks, pipes, and covered soil
u/IshMorningstar / Via reddit.com

6. This huntsman spider someone found next to their pillow, which has fluff caught on its legs:

A large spider on a light surface, often a surprising find indoors.
u/Hollybums / Via reddit.com

7. This person who came to the doctor because they thought they had a bladder stone, but it was actually a calcified baby they never birthed:

3D medical scan displayed on a computer screen
u/Moronicon / Via reddit.com

8. These hyper-expressive Japanese mannequins:

Mannequins in a store display with comically misaligned heads and limbs, creating a humorous scene
u/iamatotalfuckwad / Via reddit.com

9. This person who has to walk through a flooded street tunnel on their commute:

Underground water reservoir with reflective water surface and a series of arches
u/Boyswithaxes / Via reddit.com

10. This sinkhole in Guatemala City from 2010:

Aerial view of a large sinkhole in an urban street surrounded by buildings
u/fatcatpoppy / Via reddit.com

11. This tree that looks part human:

Unusual tree trunk with multiple twisting knots and hollows, resembling a fantastical creature
u/Exact_Patience_9767 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who had random blood stains appear in their bedroom:

Blood on a wall
u/goshidkdud / Via reddit.com

13. This thrift store Jesus with a fauxhawk and glass eyes:

Religious figurine with an oddly painted face displayed among flowers
u/doublebarreldarrel / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this child's insidious drawing on the wall of an Airbnb:

Child&#x27;s drawing of a whimsical figure with a top hat, framed and hung on a blue wall
u/reallytraci / Via reddit.com