16 Stupefying Food Hacks For People Who Love To Cook, And Honestly For People Who Hate It, Too

I like to cook, but the easier the recipe, the better. That's why I love perusing the r/foodhacks subreddit — it's always filled with wild tips and tricks. Here are 16 hacks that went viral over the past year:
1."This lettuce hack."
2."To find the hot spots on your grill, take a loaf of sliced bread and cover the grill, and turn it on high for a minute or so."
3."Today I learned that you can cut onions with a potato peeler."
4."You need to bake a cheesecake in a water bath. Here's why."
5."This quick and easy pizza hack in your oven."
6."A beer can taco stand."
7."This little butter portion trick."
8."This is an absolute revolution for herbs. This cilantro is two weeks old (after vacation). It’s as if it were picked today. There's a paper towel on bottom, then rinsed and untied cilantro, and a paper towel on top — all sealed in a Tupperware. Wow!"
9."I present to you: a bacon, egg, and cheese. 😊"
10."Prepare your mushrooms with an egg slicer."
11."Spring onions in water works almost too well. Infinite greens!"
12."Use your empty Sriracha containers as twist-top cooking oil dispensers."
13."The 10-oz. setting on a Keurig machine will perfectly fill a ramen cup."
14."An absolute genius idea."
15."Use a sturdy (non-rusting) napkin holder to hold your cutting boards flush up against the back wall of your main prep counter."
16.And finally, "The biggest food hack is to never try and catch a knife. Just step back."