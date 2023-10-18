    16 Stupefying Food Hacks For People Who Love To Cook, And Honestly For People Who Hate It, Too

    Let's make our time spent in the kitchen a little less stressful.

    I like to cook, but the easier the recipe, the better. That's why I love perusing the r/foodhacks subreddit — it's always filled with wild tips and tricks. Here are 16 hacks that went viral over the past year:

    1. "This lettuce hack."

    Someone de-coring a head of lettuce
    u/dannybluey / Via reddit.com

    2. "To find the hot spots on your grill, take a loaf of sliced bread and cover the grill, and turn it on high for a minute or so."

    burnt toast on a grill
    u/babyjo1982 / Via reddit.com

    3. "Today I learned that you can cut onions with a potato peeler."

    Someone cutting onions with a potato peeler
    u/Shadow132997 / Via reddit.com

    4. "You need to bake a cheesecake in a water bath. Here's why."

    &quot;baked in a water bath&quot;
    u/Which-Salary7586 / Via reddit.com

    5. "This quick and easy pizza hack in your oven."

    placing an oven tray over baking pizza
    u/Which-Salary7586 / Via reddit.com

    6. "A beer can taco stand."

    a beer can taco stand
    u/wrapped-in-reverse / Via reddit.com

    7. "This little butter portion trick."

    pasta on bread
    u/abbynorma1 / Via reddit.com

    8. "This is an absolute revolution for herbs. This cilantro is two weeks old (after vacation). It’s as if it were picked today. There's a paper towel on bottom, then rinsed and untied cilantro, and a paper towel on top — all sealed in a Tupperware. Wow!"

    fresh cilantro
    u/Relax-Enjoy / Via reddit.com

    9. "I present to you: a bacon, egg, and cheese. 😊"

    bacon/egg/cheese
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    10. "Prepare your mushrooms with an egg slicer."

    egg-sliced mushrooms
    u/Quietation / Via reddit.com

    11. "Spring onions in water works almost too well. Infinite greens!"

    greens in a jar
    u/StrongAsMeat / Via reddit.com

    12. "Use your empty Sriracha containers as twist-top cooking oil dispensers."

    reused Sriracha bottle
    u/rdwtoker / Via reddit.com

    13. "The 10-oz. setting on a Keurig machine will perfectly fill a ramen cup."

    A ramen cup in a Keurig machine
    u/wisecracknmama / Via reddit.com

    14. "An absolute genius idea."

    Brownie ice cream
    u/wonderwomen178 / Via reddit.com

    15. "Use a sturdy (non-rusting) napkin holder to hold your cutting boards flush up against the back wall of your main prep counter."

    a prep counter
    u/SpicyBeefChowFun / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, "The biggest food hack is to never try and catch a knife. Just step back."

    a knife in the floor
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

