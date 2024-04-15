17 "Eyeball Porn" Photos That Will Soothe Your Soul And Satisfy Your Brain

Shall we take a break from the horrors of the daily news and look at some pretty pictures? Yes. Yes, we shall. Here are 19 photos from r/oddlysatisfying that instantly soothed my aching brain:
1.
This perfect handwriting:
2.
This exhaust fan sucking up smoke:
3.
This charcoal igniting:
4.
This person doing parkour through stabits:
5.
This immaculate pebble:
6.
This massive blockage being removed from a drain:
7.
The phases of this hidden door closing:
8.
This soil getting plowed:
9.
This hot metal being lowered into water:
10.
This person sliding through a water canal in Indonesia:
11.
This vehicle laying razor wire:
12.
This person weaving lace:
13.
These street oranges getting mass-collected in Spain:
14.
This perfect scramble:
15.
This graffiti on a train of Homer Simpson:
16.
This mother and child going for a swim:
17.
And finally, this sea sponge that looks like a magic cauldron when it pumps water out: