17 "Eyeball Porn" Photos That Will Soothe Your Soul And Satisfy Your Brain

For a moment, everything was okay.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Shall we take a break from the horrors of the daily news and look at some pretty pictures? Yes. Yes, we shall. Here are 19 photos from r/oddlysatisfying that instantly soothed my aching brain:

1. This perfect handwriting:

Hand writing lyrics with a highlighter on lined notebook paper
2. This exhaust fan sucking up smoke:

Fan blowing white smoke through a metal floor vent
3. This charcoal igniting:

Charcoal briquettes on a grill, one glowing with heat in the center surrounded by unlit ones
4. This person doing parkour through stabits:

Person jumping between concrete blocks on a coastal defense structure
5. This immaculate pebble:

Open hand holding a round pebble, with a pebbly beach background
6. This massive blockage being removed from a drain:

A person uses equipment to clean a clogged drain, water flows clearly afterward
7. The phases of this hidden door closing:

Images showing a hidden door closing
8. This soil getting plowed:

Tractor with plow attachment creating furrows in a field for planting
9. This hot metal being lowered into water:

A molten metal container being submerged in water, causing steam and bubbles
10. This person sliding through a water canal in Indonesia:

Person on a waterslide viewed from a first-person perspective, descending through a tunnel
11. This vehicle laying razor wire:

Truck bed overfilled with large rolls of wire mesh, some unspooling onto street, person nearby
12. This person weaving lace:

Hands crafting detailed lacework with bobbins on a patterned design
13. These street oranges getting mass-collected in Spain:

Orange tree with ripe fruit, one side has a net underneath possibly for fruit collection
14. This perfect scramble:

Scrambled eggs being cooked and stirred in a pan, and the finished dish in the pan ready to serve
15. This graffiti on a train of Homer Simpson:

a mural of Homer Simpson on a train
16. This mother and child going for a swim:

Two otters floating on their backs in water, one appears to be a pup
17. And finally, this sea sponge that looks like a magic cauldron when it pumps water out:

Underwater scene showing a tube sponge expelling water in a stream
