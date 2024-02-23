You learn something new everyday...especially if you regularly peruse r/mildlyinteresting. Here are 19 photos that made me say, "Wow, I did not know that could happen:"
1.
"My water bottle shrank after putting it in the dishwasher."
2.
"My phone sees orange coals as purple."
3.
"An emotional support Highland cow."
4.
"I bought an energy drink online and they sent me a bag full of hair."
5.
"The door knob is higher at the doctor’s office to prevent kids from escaping."
6.
"My TPN (nutrition pumped into my heart) has olive oil and egg in it."
7.
"My dog's extra long whisker."
8.
"This rectangular reaction to a mosquito bite on my leg."
9.
"Canadian cigarettes now have warnings on each individual cigarette."
10.
"The robot barista at my work can print any image into the foam."
11.
"The cafe I went to puts a teddy bear espresso ice cube into their iced lattes."
12.
"Whoever made my hair clip didn't notice the fly in the acrylic."
13.
"My library has a section for teens only."
14.
"Opium poppy plant growing wild in downtown London."
15.
"My Irish pub in Germany has a designated sink for vomiting."
16.
"Saw a digital license plate the other day."
17.
"My veins spell out 'YO.'"
18.
"The female restrooms in this office require an access code."
19.
And finally, "In the UK we have beans and sausage pizza."