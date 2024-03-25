Skip To Content
17 Entitled Jerkholes Who Had The Nerve To Beg For Something, And Then Be Picky About It

"Helicopter momma seeking future daughter-in-law. I prefer a Republican, Christian, hardworking woman who's willing to relocate."

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Some people seem to think that the world should bend to their every desire...and I do not like those people. Here are 17 choosy beggars who received a healthy dose of reality from the people they were bugging:

1. "It's ok, I'm a single mom."

Text message exchange where someone declines buying a Nintendo bundle, causing confusion about scheduling
u/forkintheoutlet5 / Via reddit.com

2. "We do not need luck."

Screenshot of a text exchange where a veteran offers a 5% discount and another person expresses gratitude, citing Marine pride
u/ConfidenceBig7252 / Via reddit.com

3. "You are a child."

Text message exchange showing a price negotiation with one person firm on $120 and the other offering various amounts, ending in a humorous quip
u/djsoundcloud / Via reddit.com

4. "You're here to work...act like it."

Text in image: Request for a painting company with 4.5+ ratings for a job by Saturday, non-smokers, lunch provided, potential future referrals
u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com

5. "Your reward will be, at best, a bottle of water."

Person walking with text overlay seeking help to move furniture; reward offered is water
u/theoseinagape / Via reddit.com

6. "He's a butt guy (no flat asses should apply)."

&quot;Please share post, this boy ain&#x27;t getting any younger!&quot;
u/snoopingfeline / Via reddit.com

7. "Have a bachelor's degree in childcare OR nine years of relevant babysitting experience."

Text from an online post seeking a babysitter with specific and humorous requirements and compensation details
u/FU-Committee-6666 / Via reddit.com

8. "How famous are you? 😎"

Screenshot of a text conversation where one person offers another a magazine article feature and the second person humorously declines compensation
u/danlev / Via reddit.com

9. "HELLO??????"

An exchange of text messages between a customer and a beauty company&#x27;s customer service, addressing a product issue and return policy
u/justcallmeallison / Via reddit.com

10. "Can you take it to my house?"

&quot;It&#x27;s listed as pick up only for a reason&quot;
u/ber4798 / Via reddit.com

11. "Um, thanks, I guess..."

Facebook post seeking a ride downtown with a friend offering help if parking is paid for; confusion about who pays for parking follows
u/EleanorFrench6 / Via reddit.com

12. "...Unless it's nice outside. Then I will need off with pay."

&quot;Any leads are helpful&quot;
u/Sandman1025 / Via reddit.com

13. "Don't you agree, girls?!"

&quot;A guy should spend 20% of his yearly salary on a ring&quot;
u/Ok_Principle_2702 / Via reddit.com

14. "Just Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App. That's it."

Image contains text expressing a person&#x27;s preference for money gifts via Venmo, cash app, or Zelle over traditional birthday wishes
u/o0h-la-la / Via reddit.com

15. "No other compensation is offered."

&quot;No other compensation is offered.&quot;
u/My_Lovely_Life / Via reddit.com

16. "Easy £80 for sumone."

Overgrown backyard with a fallen fence and debris, needing cleanup. Text overlay details work for £80 payment
u/tomlit / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, "Not the big Tootsie Rolls, mind you, the small ones that are bite-sized."

&quot;evidently no one is allowed to be disappointed and bring it up, ever.&quot;
u/eatshitake / Via reddit.com