    These 17 Enraging Photos Just Pushed Me Over the Edge — My Patience Has Officially Run Out

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's raining today, which gives me a great excuse to be grumpy. These 17 photos from this week on r/mildlyinfuriating really fueled my inner fire:

    1. "I ordered a framed photo of my girlfriend for her birthday today, and just gave it to her to open. This is not a picture of us."

    A photo of two men
    u/Rmhiker / Via reddit.com

    2. "My 10-year-old son broke a double pane window with a ping-pong shot."

    someone holding a ping pong ball up in front of a broken window
    u/JR_LikeOnTheTVshow / Via reddit.com

    3. "This restaurant stuck their flyer onto my car, and it ended up taking off some of my paint."

    A sticker that ripped paint from a car
    u/mapu-sisoa / Via reddit.com

    4. "Someone getting bullied for a 'fake' Stanley cup."

    &quot;9-year-old bullied for bringing fake Stanley cup to school&quot;
    u/Material_Air_2303 / Via reddit.com

    5. "My 12-year-old niece did this to my makeup because she 'needed it.'"

    a messed-up makeup palette
    u/KindBrilliant7879 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Neighbors reserving parking for themselves."

    Buckets blocking people from parking on the street
    u/BopNowItsMine / Via reddit.com

    7. "Don't be this person."

    a person&#x27;s foot under someone else&#x27;s airplane seat
    u/stefahnia / Via reddit.com

    8. "My order for fried mozzarella sticks are all without mozzarella."

    cheeseless mozzarella sticks
    u/AnalUkelele / Via reddit.com

    9. "Shopping for my 13-month-old."

    &quot;Shop by size&quot;
    u/TurtleScientific / Via reddit.com

    10. "My teacher marked my answer wrong because I put a tick instead of a cross."

    answers on a test
    u/Vaanced / Via reddit.com

    11. "This is how the outlet is positioned relative to the bed in my new dorm room. And no, the bed cannot be moved."

    a charger that&#x27;s crooked because a bed is in front of the outlet
    u/spicygay21 / Via reddit.com

    12. "Guess which one I used in my oatmeal?"

    someone holding up ground cinnamon and ground cumin
    u/jking6765 / Via reddit.com

    13. "I'm trying to study for finals, and my friend wants to play Xbox."

    Missed calls from Preston
    u/MasksOrSomething / Via reddit.com

    14. "After waiting over a month to pick my car up that I brought in spotless to the dealership, this is the condition it was in when I picked it up. I’ve never had a dog in this car, nor do I own one."

    dog hair all over someone&#x27;s car seats
    u/masterofjay / Via reddit.com

    15. "My apartment gave me warning of a water shut-off...30 minutes after it started."

    &quot;The water will be shut off in your building...&quot;
    u/bkrst275 / Via reddit.com

    16. "What is wrong with people?!"

    &quot;We had a customer steal our tip jar.&quot;
    u/Ok_Return6203 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "Pencils with erasers like this."

    a pencil with a bad eraser
    u/RegardedLandBaron / Via reddit.com

