It's raining today, which gives me a great excuse to be grumpy. These 17 photos from this week on r/mildlyinfuriating really fueled my inner fire:
"I ordered a framed photo of my girlfriend for her birthday today, and just gave it to her to open. This is not a picture of us."
"My 10-year-old son broke a double pane window with a ping-pong shot."
"This restaurant stuck their flyer onto my car, and it ended up taking off some of my paint."
"Someone getting bullied for a 'fake' Stanley cup."
"My 12-year-old niece did this to my makeup because she 'needed it.'"
"Neighbors reserving parking for themselves."
"Don't be this person."
"My order for fried mozzarella sticks are all without mozzarella."
"Shopping for my 13-month-old."
"My teacher marked my answer wrong because I put a tick instead of a cross."
"This is how the outlet is positioned relative to the bed in my new dorm room. And no, the bed cannot be moved."
"Guess which one I used in my oatmeal?"
"I'm trying to study for finals, and my friend wants to play Xbox."
"After waiting over a month to pick my car up that I brought in spotless to the dealership, this is the condition it was in when I picked it up. I’ve never had a dog in this car, nor do I own one."
"My apartment gave me warning of a water shut-off...30 minutes after it started."
"What is wrong with people?!"
And finally, "Pencils with erasers like this."