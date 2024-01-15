I don't know how it's possible, but I feel angrier than I've ever felt before. These 16 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating brought me to this dark place:
1.
"This woman’s charger in my row during a 6+-hour red eye flight."
2.
"One number away from winning $10,000,000."
3.
"The hotel manager decided to come into my room while I was still in there to paint the door (that didn’t even need painting in my opinion)."
4.
"My dad has a handicap placard and walks with a limp post-hip surgery. He just received this note on his car."
5.
"Our physics exams were accidentally thrown out."
6.
"My company's holidays in 2023 vs. 2024."
7.
"People rendering the concept of reusable cups useless."
8.
"This is how the luggage containing my PlayStation arrived."
9.
"The bar trivia 'correct' answers are blatantly wrong."
10.
"The way my toast was cut at a restaurant this morning."
11.
"My teenager eats all the skin off the rotisserie chicken."
13.
"Came home to find access to my garage completely inaccessible."
14.
"This local real estate 'investor' is mad that I told him I didn’t have time to speak when he showed up unannounced."
15.
"I got a sandwich from the convenience store and opened it to put some chili flakes on..."
16.
And finally, "This family brought their own personal 'service bell' to summon the pool attendant for food orders."