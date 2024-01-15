Skip To Content
    16 Mind-Blowingly Frustrating Photos That Made Me Feel Nothing But Pure, Unadulterated Rage

    "I was one number away from winning $10,000,000."

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I don't know how it's possible, but I feel angrier than I've ever felt before. These 16 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating brought me to this dark place:

    1. "This woman’s charger in my row during a 6+-hour red eye flight."

    A person&#x27;s charger cord on a plane
    u/tsitsifly22 / Via reddit.com

    2. "One number away from winning $10,000,000."

    closeup of a lottery ticket comparing numbers on a screen
    u/cocoreupload / Via reddit.com

    3. "The hotel manager decided to come into my room while I was still in there to paint the door (that didn’t even need painting in my opinion)."

    A man painting a door
    u/dudsa15 / Via reddit.com

    4. "My dad has a handicap placard and walks with a limp post-hip surgery. He just received this note on his car."

    &quot;Please be more considerate of the elders&quot;
    u/alliecatmeow / Via reddit.com

    5. "Our physics exams were accidentally thrown out."

    &quot;the testing center accidentally threw out your exams&quot;
    u/sheepman39 / Via reddit.com

    6. "My company's holidays in 2023 vs. 2024."

    &quot;2023 Holidays&quot; and &quot;2024 Holidays&quot;
    u/iH8conduit / Via reddit.com

    7. "People rendering the concept of reusable cups useless."

    &quot;you have a cup to match every outfit&quot;
    u/Quelanight2324 / Via reddit.com

    8. "This is how the luggage containing my PlayStation arrived."

    A broken suitcase
    u/Yamoyek / Via reddit.com

    9. "The bar trivia 'correct' answers are blatantly wrong."

    A trivia question highlighting the incorrect answer
    u/SemperLiberi / Via reddit.com

    10. "The way my toast was cut at a restaurant this morning."

    Badly cut toast
    u/s3xyCple / Via reddit.com

    11. "My teenager eats all the skin off the rotisserie chicken."

    Chicken with the skin missing
    u/fappin-vigorously / Via reddit.com

    12. "Sir?"

    &quot;I left it all on the truck table.&quot;
    u/zee_bith / Via reddit.com

    13. "Came home to find access to my garage completely inaccessible."

    u/Additional-Sir-159 / Via reddit.com

    14. "This local real estate 'investor' is mad that I told him I didn’t have time to speak when he showed up unannounced."

    &quot;Make an appointment next time&quot;
    u/dreaminphp / Via reddit.com

    15. "I got a sandwich from the convenience store and opened it to put some chili flakes on..."

    A sandwich with barely any meat inside
    u/DrunkThrowawayLife / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, "This family brought their own personal 'service bell' to summon the pool attendant for food orders."

    A bell on a pool chair
    u/jibjabjibby / Via reddit.com

