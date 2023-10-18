    Hold Me Back, Because These 17 Photos Are Pissing Me The Frick Off

    My patience is being tested this week.

    by Daniella Emanuel

    Sometimes it's healthy to feel angry — especially if that anger is directed at strangers instead of loved ones. Here are 17 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating for you to be pissed off at:

    1. "My $400 baby monitor has locked previously free features behind a monthly subscription."

    &quot;Activate Membership&quot;
    u/bshotto1213 / Via reddit.com

    2. "This company absolutely butchered our pen order. 😑 Instead of following the instructions in our conversation, they just printed the instructions right on the pens."

    Pens with the wrong information on them
    u/i_luv_coffee14 / Via reddit.com

    3. "My boss didn’t approve my timesheet, and now I didn’t get paid this week."

    A thumbs up in a text
    u/baeheartsyou77 / Via reddit.com

    4. "My car got cheesed."

    sandwich cheese all over a car
    u/XLIV_tm / Via reddit.com

    5. "Everyone has that one family member..."

    &quot;California will survive&quot;
    u/jacwub / Via reddit.com

    6. "I asked my 12-year-old to lock our gate."

    A misplaced lock on a gate
    u/TheBeardedAntt / Via reddit.com

    7. "My sister's boyfriend lost his wallet before leaving our house."

    a destroyed living room
    u/EducationalQuiet1052 / Via reddit.com

    8. "I'm staying in a hotel with weight sensors that charge you if you even move the drinks, and they went the extra step of making the waters block part of the TV so you will be promoted to move them."

    A hotel TV
    u/SModfan / Via reddit.com

    9. "My wife won 'dinner for two' at her workplace as a reward for submitting safety occurrence reports. This is what 'dinner for two' turned out to be."

    Mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese and Nestea
    u/LabWizardry / Via reddit.com

    10. "This is how my husband opens the bread if I don’t get to it first. He just rips a hole in the bag and leaves it OPEN like this, too."

    a ripped bread package
    u/JaguarAncient / Via reddit.com

    11. "My grandma always leaves her panties to dry right on the hand drying rag."

    Pink panties on a towel
    u/HowToBean22 / Via reddit.com

    12. "My girlfriend put the linguini and spaghetti in the same pack because 'they're the same.'"

    spaghetti
    u/beatsandbosons / Via reddit.com

    13. "The bacon I received with my meal kit is 98% fat."

    fatty bacon
    u/JesseLynx / Via reddit.com

    14. "This restaurant has an automatic 18% service charge for parties of ONE or higher."

    &quot;18.00% Service Charge Included&quot;
    u/TRTL2k / Via reddit.com

    15. "I just caught a couple of guys trying to steal my catalytic converter. Is this going to be an expensive fix?"

    The bottom of a car
    u/LilTortillaChip / Via reddit.com

    16. "This person reading on their iPad with the brightness all the way up on a 6-hour red eye flight."

    Closeup of someone&#x27;s iPad
    u/boobymoon / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "How my partner leaves the toilet when she is finished."

    a toilet paper stuck in the toilet seat
    u/sjdh2837 / Via reddit.com

