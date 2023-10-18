Sometimes it's healthy to feel angry — especially if that anger is directed at strangers instead of loved ones. Here are 17 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating for you to be pissed off at:
1.
"My $400 baby monitor has locked previously free features behind a monthly subscription."
2.
"This company absolutely butchered our pen order. 😑 Instead of following the instructions in our conversation, they just printed the instructions right on the pens."
3.
"My boss didn’t approve my timesheet, and now I didn’t get paid this week."
5.
"Everyone has that one family member..."
6.
"I asked my 12-year-old to lock our gate."
7.
"My sister's boyfriend lost his wallet before leaving our house."
8.
"I'm staying in a hotel with weight sensors that charge you if you even move the drinks, and they went the extra step of making the waters block part of the TV so you will be promoted to move them."
9.
"My wife won 'dinner for two' at her workplace as a reward for submitting safety occurrence reports. This is what 'dinner for two' turned out to be."
10.
"This is how my husband opens the bread if I don’t get to it first. He just rips a hole in the bag and leaves it OPEN like this, too."
11.
"My grandma always leaves her panties to dry right on the hand drying rag."
12.
"My girlfriend put the linguini and spaghetti in the same pack because 'they're the same.'"
13.
"The bacon I received with my meal kit is 98% fat."
14.
"This restaurant has an automatic 18% service charge for parties of ONE or higher."
15.
"I just caught a couple of guys trying to steal my catalytic converter. Is this going to be an expensive fix?"
16.
"This person reading on their iPad with the brightness all the way up on a 6-hour red eye flight."
17.
And finally, "How my partner leaves the toilet when she is finished."