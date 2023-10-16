14 Blood-Draining Photos That Prove You Should Really Never Go Down To The Basement

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

There's no denying that the basement is the scariest part of the house.

Syfy

For me, the fear all started with this infamous Goosebumps book:

Cover of Goosebumps book &quot;Stay Out of the Basement&quot; by RL Stine
Scholastic Corp.

As I've gotten older, I've tried to get over it. But unfortunately, I recently stumbled upon some horrifying basement pics that reignited my fear. Luckily, I'm a broke millennial who will probably never have a house:

1. "I went exploring at our local abandoned high school. Found this in the basement."

Empty, narrow, windowless room with dirty walls, a single light bulb, and a metal folding chair
u/Sherbet1919

2. "My basement Ring camera picking up motion via an unidentified orb. This went on all night long."

Screenshot of a darkened room with a large TV and three chairs at a bar and stairs in the background
u/MapRevolutionary4563

3. "Creepy basement. Could anyone help me figure out what this is or what it was doing on a random SD card?"

Exposed brick walls in a basement with small stick-figures in a row on the floor in various crouched positions
u/lxmexss

4. "The Rod of Discipline..."

Close-up of a long, thick wooden stick with &quot;Rod of discipline&quot; written on it
u/brokenfl

5. "This mystery bone found in my basement."

What looks like a short leg bone amid rubble on the floor
u/Oh_No_Pyro

6. "Two black cats guarding an ominous basement."

Two black cats sitting at the top of stairs descending into a basement
u/Mizosu

7. "The handlike markings in our apartment basement."

Lines and streaks that look a bit like handprints on a wall
u/Pricefieldian

8. "Well, I didn't need to sleep tonight anyway."

Person saying that their sister went to an estate sale, and shows a picture of a basement with many dolls hanging from the ceiling
u/Wisdom_Pen

9. "This basement entrance in a bathroom."

A dark stairway extending from a bathroom next to the sink and mirror
u/KeybordWarrior2

10. "What I found on a wall in my basement."

Smaller &quot;before&quot; and larger &quot;after&quot; figures, with body measurements, drawn on either side of a pipe on a basement wall
u/Few_Presence1379

11. "There's a real metal casket in the basement of the fire station I work at."

A casket against a wall in a fire station
u/Magnum2XXl

12. "This creepy tub in my basement with tamperproof bars, hooks above it, a metal room next to it, handprints all over the walls, and a metal grate looking into the room. Previous owners said it was to help Grandma get in the tub, but it's down a flight of extra-steep stairs, and there was another tub closer."

A tub in the corner of a basement amid many pipes and machines
u/DayCause

13. "I found these horns and a billiard ball mounted in the wall of my basement. Any ideas?"

A dusty billiard ball attached to dusty horns emerging from a wall
u/MelloCooper

14. And finally: "I found this symbol in the basement of a house we were looking to buy. Any idea what it means?"

An eye/bullseye surrounded by red splotches of paint
u/happywonderurl

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.