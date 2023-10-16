14 Blood-Draining Photos That Prove You Should Really Never Go Down To The Basement

There's no denying that the basement is the scariest part of the house.
For me, the fear all started with this infamous Goosebumps book:
As I've gotten older, I've tried to get over it. But unfortunately, I recently stumbled upon some horrifying basement pics that reignited my fear. Luckily, I'm a broke millennial who will probably never have a house:
1. "I went exploring at our local abandoned high school. Found this in the basement."
2. "My basement Ring camera picking up motion via an unidentified orb. This went on all night long."
3. "Creepy basement. Could anyone help me figure out what this is or what it was doing on a random SD card?"
4. "The Rod of Discipline..."
5. "This mystery bone found in my basement."
6. "Two black cats guarding an ominous basement."
7. "The handlike markings in our apartment basement."
8. "Well, I didn't need to sleep tonight anyway."
9. "This basement entrance in a bathroom."
10. "What I found on a wall in my basement."
11. "There's a real metal casket in the basement of the fire station I work at."
12. "This creepy tub in my basement with tamperproof bars, hooks above it, a metal room next to it, handprints all over the walls, and a metal grate looking into the room. Previous owners said it was to help Grandma get in the tub, but it's down a flight of extra-steep stairs, and there was another tub closer."
13. "I found these horns and a billiard ball mounted in the wall of my basement. Any ideas?"
14. And finally: "I found this symbol in the basement of a house we were looking to buy. Any idea what it means?"
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.