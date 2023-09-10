Browse links
"I just had the worst hike ever. My back is killing me still from the luggage. I would like to not come back here. Thank you."
Walking my child into summer camp and overheard another child saying he didn’t want to go. His mom said, “hm. I’m sorry. Maybe you’ll change your mind when you see all of your friends! Or maybe you won’t. And that’s OK too.”— emily (@emilykmay) July 18, 2023
THIS GENERATION WILL BE SO WELL-ADJUSTED.
This kid hates camp. pic.twitter.com/59TD9PtH9U— iLeonD (@iLeonD) March 16, 2013