    Your Child Is Probably Mad At You If You Made Them Go To Summer Camp — Just Look At These 11 Photos

    "I just had the worst hike ever. My back is killing me still from the luggage. I would like to not come back here. Thank you."

    After trying about five different summer camps as a kid, I eventually struck gold and found a place where I made unforgettable memories with incredible friends. But let's just say it was a journey to get there, and I couldn't have resented my parents more during that trial and error period.

    GMA

    If you're a parent who sent their kid to camp — and it wasn't their idea — there's an 80% chance they despised you for it. And these 11 photos are proof:

    1. "My cousin dropped her daughter off at summer camp a few days ago. This is the first letter she sent home."

    &quot;I am going to murder you guys when I get home...&quot;
    ForeverClumsy / Via reddit.com

    ForeverClumsy

    2. "A letter from summer camp."

    &quot;I was forced to write this to eat&quot;
    lichen__ / Via reddit.com

    lichen__

    3. "So I work at an overnight camp, and one of the kids (age 10) was scared, so the director gave them a coloring book. This is what they came back with..."

    Scary drawings and a drawing of Dobbie from Harry Potter
    Caymen2299 / Via reddit.com

    Caymen2299

    4. This kid whose mom gave him a non-negotiable:

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    5. "Secret message from my kid at summer camp!"

    &quot;Try to find the seceret message&quot;
    pancreas_mama / Via reddit.com

    pancreas_mama

    6. This kid who held nothing back on his scorecard:

    Twitter: @iLeonD

    7. "I'm stuck in nerd camp."

    &quot;Using an online meme generator&quot;
    pugington / Via reddit.com

    pugington

    8. "Summer camp FTL."

    &quot;I miss you and I want to go home now!&quot;
    gotmitch87 / Via reddit.com

    gotmitch87

    9. "My daughter's hysterical letter from summer camp."

    &quot;My back is killing me still from the luggage.&quot;
    bklynsnow / Via reddit.com

    bklynsnow

    10. "My nephew wrote home from summer camp."

    &quot;I went to shit 28 times in 26 hours&quot;
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    11. And finally, "My mom found this note I mailed to her from camp when I was a kid."

    &quot;I hate it here, camp is horrible&quot;
    charloots / Via reddit.com

    charloots