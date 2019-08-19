17 Cake Decorators Who Might Not Be Geniuses, But At Least They're Funny As Hell

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat 1. The person who baked this sweet with a special treat. u/AnnoyingCrow91 / Via reddit.com 2. The person who hopefully made this from their prison cell. r/funnycakes / Via reddit.com 3. The person who is honestly just bragging at this point. u/AnnoyingCrow91 / Via reddit.com 4. The person who needs to work on their empathy towards the aging process. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 5. The person who came up with the incredible idea of a divorce cake. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 6. The person who decided to make their intern shit themselves. imgur.com 7. The person who has probably been yelled at by their roommate for this 10 million times. u/synoptico / Via reddit.com 8. The person who never quite got over the Rick Roll trend. u/synoptico / Via reddit.com 9. The person who wants to make sure you know what you're getting yourself into. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 10. The person who gave this Spongebob scene the moment it deserved. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 11. The person who got straight to the point. u/synoptico / Via reddit.com 12. The person who took their instructions way too literally. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 13. The person who always has sex on their mind. u/synoptico / Via reddit.com 14. The person who wasn't too sad about their friend's going away party. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 15. The person who couldn't hide their truth anymore. u/Walking5panish / Via reddit.com 16. The person who found the perfect way to incorporate their love of vacuums into a birthday cake. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 17. And the person who thought a vasectomy called for a celebration. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat