17 Cake Decorators Who Might Not Be Geniuses, But At Least They're Funny As Hell

Hey, as long as it tastes good I'm not offended.

Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person who baked this sweet with a special treat.

u/AnnoyingCrow91 / Via reddit.com

2. The person who hopefully made this from their prison cell.

r/funnycakes / Via reddit.com

3. The person who is honestly just bragging at this point.

u/AnnoyingCrow91 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who needs to work on their empathy towards the aging process.

5. The person who came up with the incredible idea of a divorce cake.

6. The person who decided to make their intern shit themselves.

imgur.com

7. The person who has probably been yelled at by their roommate for this 10 million times.

u/synoptico / Via reddit.com

8. The person who never quite got over the Rick Roll trend.

u/synoptico / Via reddit.com

9. The person who wants to make sure you know what you're getting yourself into.

10. The person who gave this Spongebob scene the moment it deserved.

11. The person who got straight to the point.

u/synoptico / Via reddit.com

12. The person who took their instructions way too literally.

13. The person who always has sex on their mind.

u/synoptico / Via reddit.com

14. The person who wasn't too sad about their friend's going away party.

15. The person who couldn't hide their truth anymore.

u/Walking5panish / Via reddit.com

16. The person who found the perfect way to incorporate their love of vacuums into a birthday cake.

17. And the person who thought a vasectomy called for a celebration.

