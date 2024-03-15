19 Brain-Scrambling Photos That'll Make You Think About Things That Never Crossed Your Mind Before

Whenever I'm feeling jaded by the mundanity of life, I turn to r/mildlyinteresting in hopes that I'll set my eyes on something I've never seen before. The subreddit really pulled through this month, especially with these 19 photos:
1."I cleaned my leather couch and the cattle brand showed through."
2."My mom accidentally baked her iPad in the oven."
3."Only my right arm is allergic to my wristwatch."
4."This restaurant has their salt and pepper in pill form."
5."This lumber mill puts the cost of the heavy equipment on the door to encourage safer and more conservative operation."
6."I purchased an antique stoneware jug, and there was a mummified animal inside."
7."My granddad's cigarette dispenser, which is 100 years old. It still works."
8."How my dad adjusts his clock for daylight saving time."
9."A muskrat swam up my ice fishing hole to get a breath of air."
10."This hummingbird in a state of low metabolism called torpor, which helps conserve energy."
11."Today I found a rock on the beach that looks like a sandwich."
12."My newborn son was born with a heart-shaped thumb."
13."This restaurant gives you a discount if you have well-behaved kids."
14."I left a plastic spoon in my pocket when I did laundry."
15."They mixed up the lead on this pencil. It's blue instead of gray."
16."My underlip is missing pigmentation."
17."My husband found a 99-year-old penny still in currency."
18."This old 'rectal dilation' kit."
19.And finally, "A street where workers practice painting lines."