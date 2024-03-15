Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

19 Brain-Scrambling Photos That'll Make You Think About Things That Never Crossed Your Mind Before

I can't say I've ever once thought about anything in these photos.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Whenever I'm feeling jaded by the mundanity of life, I turn to r/mildlyinteresting in hopes that I'll set my eyes on something I've never seen before. The subreddit really pulled through this month, especially with these 19 photos:

1. "I cleaned my leather couch and the cattle brand showed through."

A worn couch cushion with an imprint resembling a cattle brand
u/mgarthur14 / Via reddit.com

u/mgarthur14

2. "My mom accidentally baked her iPad in the oven."

A cracked tablet screen with a heartlike pattern and two glowing spots resembling eyes
u/mrcalmcarrot / Via reddit.com

u/mrcalmcarrot

3. "Only my right arm is allergic to my wristwatch."

Close-up of a person&#x27;s arms with one showing a red band and another just raised bumps
u/godrim / Via reddit.com

u/godrim

4. "This restaurant has their salt and pepper in pill form."

Two paper cups on a counter labeled in French, one with salt capsules and the other with pepper capsules
u/Librareon / Via reddit.com

u/Librareon

5. "This lumber mill puts the cost of the heavy equipment on the door to encourage safer and more conservative operation."

Price tag of $742,500 displayed on a construction vehicle&#x27;s window
u/elliotb1989 / Via reddit.com

u/elliotb1989

6. "I purchased an antique stoneware jug, and there was a mummified animal inside."

A mummified small animal next to a ceramic jug on a wooden surface
u/Kangar / Via reddit.com

u/Kangar

7. "My granddad's cigarette dispenser, which is 100 years old. It still works."

A small wooden dog&#x27;s face peeks out of a small wooden house, holding a tiny cigarette in its mouth
u/GuavaOdd1975 / Via reddit.com

u/GuavaOdd1975

8. "How my dad adjusts his clock for daylight saving time."

Grandfather clock with a note saying &quot;+1&quot; indicating a time change reminder
u/bucketofmonkeys / Via reddit.com

u/bucketofmonkeys

9. "A muskrat swam up my ice fishing hole to get a breath of air."

Small rodent seen through an ice fishing hole, pulling on a fishing line with human onlookers
u/IsHungry96 / Via reddit.com

u/IsHungry96

10. "This hummingbird in a state of low metabolism called torpor, which helps conserve energy."

A hummingbird hanging upside down from a feeder against a backdrop of trees
u/Captain_Wisconsin / Via reddit.com

u/Captain_Wisconsin

11. "Today I found a rock on the beach that looks like a sandwich."

A rock on sandy beach with unique natural patterns, resembling slices of bread
u/ellieck / Via reddit.com

u/ellieck

12. "My newborn son was born with a heart-shaped thumb."

Close-up of an adult&#x27;s hand gently holding a newborn baby&#x27;s tiny hand, with what looks like two fused fingers with the nailbeds resembling a heart
u/sarahfoxy11 / Via reddit.com

u/sarahfoxy11

13. "This restaurant gives you a discount if you have well-behaved kids."

Receipt showing a humorous discount labeled &quot;Well Behaved Kids&quot; with a deduction of $6.72
u/BLACKBURN16 / Via reddit.com

14. "I left a plastic spoon in my pocket when I did laundry."

Person holding a twisted white plastic spoon in their hand
u/Myamoxomis / Via reddit.com

u/Myamoxomis

15. "They mixed up the lead on this pencil. It's blue instead of gray."

Pencil with blue lead on a piece of paper with &quot;Blue lead?&quot; written on it
u/pstre109 / Via u/pstre109 avataru/pstre109

u/pstre109

16. "My underlip is missing pigmentation."

Close-up of a person&#x27;s lips showing a bottom lip with some missing pigmentation on the side and bottom
u/leiletta / Via reddit.com

u/leiletta

17. "My husband found a 99-year-old penny still in currency."

Worn 1925 Lincoln penny, showing significant wear and tear with obscured features
u/sparkl3butt / Via reddit.com

u/sparkl3butt

18. "This old 'rectal dilation' kit."

Vintage Dr Young&#x27;s Ideal Rectal Dilators set, looking like butt plugs of various sizes, with box and instructions, intended for treating various ailments, including piles, constipation, and &quot;nervousness&quot;
u/supercharger / Via reddit.com

u/supercharger

19. And finally, "A street where workers practice painting lines."

Road with an unusually high number of disorganized yellow traffic lines
u/donj91711 / Via reddit.com

u/donj91711