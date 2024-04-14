    16 Brain-Rattling Photos Of People, Places, And Things That Have Existed For Over 100 Years

    In a time when AI is stealing jobs, cars are driving themselves, and people can get famous by uploading a video of themselves farting on social media, it feels crucial to look back on our past and appreciate how far we've advanced (some might say declined) as a society. Here are 17 photos of people, places, and things that existed over 100 years ago and will make you marvel at the passage of time:

    1. "My great-great-aunt's 100-year-old nursing kit has a vile full of cocaine tablets and a syringe":

    2. "My buddy found a box of 100-year-old nudes in his wall":

    3. This 100-year-old drawing tool that reflects the image you're sketching onto your paper:

    4. This giant 100-year-old clam:

    5. "A 100-year-old woman unboxing sneakers she inspired":

    6. "This 100-year-old perfume bottle that glows under blacklight":

    7. This 100-year-old house in Denmark:

    8. This 100-year-old veiner — a machine used to press silk into petal shapes, by the last remaining artificial flower maker in NYC:

    9. "This is a scene from Peter Jackson's documentary film They Shall Not Grow Old, detailing soldiers' initial reactions to the announcement of the end of WWI. The footage has been restored and is now over 100 years old":

    10. "My great-grandpa's over 108-year-old $1 prom ticket":

    11. "This suit is 103 years old now":

    12. "Found these glass goggles in the wall of our 100-year-old home":

    13. "We took a 100-year-old cabinet and an old bowling alley lane and made a kitchen island":

    14. "Found an over-100-year-old time capsule in my backyard":

    15. "I was told this was a green amethyst and haggled to $42. I took it to a jeweler to have it appraised. Turns out it’s a rare green diamond, 4.4 carat, over 100 years old, and conservatively worth more than $8k!":

    16. And finally, "The coziest place in my dad's 100+-year-old farmhouse in Ontario":

