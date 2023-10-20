14 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Screw You Over If You're Prone To Nightmares

Wendy from Wendy's is my new sleep paralysis demon.

It's spooky season!!! But hey, I don't need an excuse to pass my internet trauma over to you guys. Here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying that scared the bejesus out of me this week:

1. "I saw the full mirror in my hotel room randomly shake, and discovered this space in the wall behind it."

A space with a hole in the wall behind a mirror
u/Schlower288 / Via reddit.com

2. "A dead whale on the brink of exploding."

A bloated whale in the water with its skin looking like serrated lines with large pink gaps
u/neapolitanbby / Via reddit.com

3. "Here's what looks like a locked cage under my hotel shower. View from the toilet, at my most vulnerable."

A locked grill under a bathtub
u/_AttilaTheNun_ / Via reddit.com

4. "This toilet threatening to cut my fingers off."

A complicated sign warning people to put only toilet paper in the toilet and don&#x27;t put their hands in it because it contains a sharp device; staff must use &quot;the Traptex wipe retriever&quot; to remove wipes
u/shoobie-squid / Via reddit.com

5. "The light blew out on a Canadian Wendy's sign."

The Wendy&#x27;s logo looking burnt and vaguely demonic
u/lauraintacoma / Via reddit.com

6. "This Australian children’s cartoon called Dirtgirlworld."

Cartoon boy and girl figures with very realistic-looking, large faces
u/International_Car586 / Via reddit.com

7. "The folds in this curtain creating the illusion of a face."

The face looks vaguely monstrous
u/justadair / Via reddit.com

8. "My mom's boyfriend has these in his hallway. He says they're his ex-wife's."

A bench with many Raggedy Ann dolls of different sizes and one Charlie Brown doll
u/dontfluffingtouchme / Via reddit.com

9. "This mannequin modeling COVID-19 protection."

A mannequin wearing a face shield and ventilator with an accordion tube behind it, and a uniform with a strawlike protrusion emerging from the enlarged crotch
u/ChubbyElbowz / Via reddit.com

10. "I had to stop for gas at around 1 a.m."

A desolate gas station in the middle of nowhere
u/kromaly96 / Via reddit.com

11. "I was delivering drywall on a flatbed, and this was next to my truck during unload. Receivers had no explanation as to why it was there."

A mannequin with gouged-out eyes and what looks like dripping blood around the sockets standing by a wooden beam on the grass
u/Sara_MotherofAlessa / Via reddit.com

12. "I took a couple dozen photos of this girl outside my house, and this was one of them."

Close-up of a huge spider
u/Ivyleaguevilan / Via reddit.com

13. "This statue of a child at the bottom of this pond."

Drab statue of a child sitting in the middle of a pond
u/wersh / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, "These sunglasses."

&quot;Full-face&quot; sunglasses that are more like a glass shield covering the entire face
u/Donthurtmyceilings / Via reddit.com

