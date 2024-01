I Rented Out A 57-Foot Yacht From A Service That Calls Itself "The Airbnb Of Boats" — Here's How It Went

I was also able to hook my phone up to a speaker that projected my music throughout the boat. I would highly recommend this Boat Day Playlist from Spotify — it had a great range of both old and new tracks that really maximized the ocean vibes. I think we all hit our peak when we were laying on the front of the boat, looking out onto the horizon. Even if it was just for a moment, I truly felt like I didn't have a care in the world.