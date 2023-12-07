Skip To Content
    16 Blood-Boiling Rage Porn Photos That My Anger Management Issues Can't Handle Right Now

    "Our neighbor wanted Halloween decorations down by November 1st."

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Another day, another wave of intense rage over pretty much EVERYTHING. I'm in therapy, don't worry.

    An angry cat
    MOODMAN / Via giphy.com

    But instead of focusing on the things that piss us off in our own lives...why don't we take a trip through r/mildlyinfuriating and r/extremelyinfuriating so we can redirect our anger. 😇 Here are 16 photos from this month that were so damn annoying, they made me forget about all of my problems for a minute:

    1. "I cooked a Thanksgiving meal from scratch for my family, and no one ate it."

    A cooked Thanksgiving dinner
    u/luzzzonix / Via reddit.com

    2. "My neighbor sprayed persistent herbicide into my property, killing my trees and native shrubs."

    Dead plants near a fence
    u/ellectroma / Via reddit.com

    3. "I asked a couple to pick up their dog's poop. The woman picks it up and smears it on my front porch."

    smeared poop on someone&#x27;s porch
    u/thoushallnot22 / Via reddit.com

    4. "Our neighbor wanted Halloween decorations down on November 1st."

    An angry message from a neighbor
    u/dudermcamerika / Via reddit.com

    5. "The 'world famous' cucumber salad I ordered."

    cucumbers and tomatoes on a plate
    u/Pyr3_____ / Via reddit.com

    6. "I work at an old folks home. This is the visitor parking on Thanksgiving Day."

    an empty parking lot
    u/WhiskeyCloudsBackup / Via reddit.com

    7. "My son (8 years old) missed his first day of school. I found this sheet in his folder."

    &quot;Miss School...Miss Out&quot;
    u/Secret_Anybody4799 / Via reddit.com

    8. "The ATM at Grand Central ate my debit card."

    &quot;We can&#x27;t return your card.&quot;
    u/rivibird / Via reddit.com

    9. "Trying to hide your inspection grade."

    &quot;Coffee&quot;
    u/tnel77 / Via reddit.com

    10. "My 'new' chair at work."

    closeup of a stain on a new chair
    u/Kindly_Interview_651 / Via reddit.com

    11. "The man next to me on my flight today set his phone on my leg without asking while he was digging through his bag."

    a phone on someone&#x27;s lap
    u/False_Concentrate408 / Via reddit.com

    12. "The way my younger sister texts."

    &quot;Like&quot;
    u/mengico / Via reddit.com

    13. "My partner put my laptop in the freezer because it was overheating."

    a laptop in the freezer
    u/Hambino0400 / Via reddit.com

    14. "Why?"

    An application question
    u/MothersMiIk / Via reddit.com

    15. "My neighbor across the street sits in their Hummer all night with high beams pointed straight at my house."

    bright headlights from far away
    u/MorninJohn / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, "The pocket size in female vs. male jeans."

    comparing pocket sizes in women&#x27;s and men&#x27;s jeans
    u/Suspicious_Salad_864 / Via reddit.com

