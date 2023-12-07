16 Blood-Boiling Rage Porn Photos That My Anger Management Issues Can't Handle Right Now

Another day, another wave of intense rage over pretty much EVERYTHING. I'm in therapy, don't worry.
But instead of focusing on the things that piss us off in our own lives...why don't we take a trip through r/mildlyinfuriating and r/extremelyinfuriating so we can redirect our anger. 😇 Here are 16 photos from this month that were so damn annoying, they made me forget about all of my problems for a minute:
1."I cooked a Thanksgiving meal from scratch for my family, and no one ate it."
2."My neighbor sprayed persistent herbicide into my property, killing my trees and native shrubs."
3."I asked a couple to pick up their dog's poop. The woman picks it up and smears it on my front porch."
4."Our neighbor wanted Halloween decorations down on November 1st."
5."The 'world famous' cucumber salad I ordered."
6."I work at an old folks home. This is the visitor parking on Thanksgiving Day."
7."My son (8 years old) missed his first day of school. I found this sheet in his folder."
8."The ATM at Grand Central ate my debit card."
9."Trying to hide your inspection grade."
10."My 'new' chair at work."
11."The man next to me on my flight today set his phone on my leg without asking while he was digging through his bag."
12."The way my younger sister texts."
13."My partner put my laptop in the freezer because it was overheating."
14."Why?"
15."My neighbor across the street sits in their Hummer all night with high beams pointed straight at my house."
16.And finally, "The pocket size in female vs. male jeans."