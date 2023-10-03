16 Really Bizarre Happenings That People Got Photo Evidence Of — I Wouldn't Believe It Otherwise

Sometimes unexplainable things happen in life. And sometimes people capture it on camera, making it impossible for you to say, "There's no way that happened!!!" Here are 16 of the wildest things people got photos of in r/weird:
1."I fired up an old 3D printer for the first time in 10 years, and this is what it printed."
2."I woke up to see this crab in my kitchen. I live in the mountains — like 500km from the nearest beach."
3."I'm a teacher. My district provides healthy snacks for students. This was our snack today."
4."This showed up on my parents' doorstep overnight. They don't have a doorbell cam, and they have no idea how it got there."
5."My throat hurt all day. I just coughed this up. It's green, metallic, hard, and brittle..."
6."I found this near the gate of a cemetery. Nine moldy chunks of something with pennies stuck in them and a candle. Smelled like rotting meat."
7."What the...?"
8."I got this message from my mom. I'm afraid to leave my room."
9."I found this fake nail on my bathroom floor. I live alone."
10."A mannequin swallowed by a tree."
11."At least 20 vultures congregated on my neighbor's roof in the middle of the summer."
12."A letter from someone who stalks me while I'm at my job."
13."I found this bottle of vitamins (?) in the dried up stream in my neighborhood."
14."A tomato my mother opened today."
15."The yolk of a raw egg came out black."
16.And finally, "A client left this in the cash register when I attended her."