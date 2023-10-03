  • Viral badge

16 Really Bizarre Happenings That People Got Photo Evidence Of — I Wouldn't Believe It Otherwise

I'm just really glad that I wasn't the one to take any of these photos.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Sometimes unexplainable things happen in life. And sometimes people capture it on camera, making it impossible for you to say, "There's no way that happened!!!" Here are 16 of the wildest things people got photos of in r/weird:

1. "I fired up an old 3D printer for the first time in 10 years, and this is what it printed."

A rat holding a phone
u/Meebert / Via reddit.com

u/Meebert

2. "I woke up to see this crab in my kitchen. I live in the mountains — like 500km from the nearest beach."

A black crab
u/andres1003 / Via reddit.com

u/andres1003

3. "I'm a teacher. My district provides healthy snacks for students. This was our snack today."

A giant piece of lettuce
u/Frequent_Job5862 / Via reddit.com

u/Frequent_Job5862

4. "This showed up on my parents' doorstep overnight. They don't have a doorbell cam, and they have no idea how it got there."

A card saying &quot;Fucking Jokers&quot;
u/jewbacca1400 / Via reddit.com

u/jewbacca1400

5. "My throat hurt all day. I just coughed this up. It's green, metallic, hard, and brittle..."

Green specks on someone&#x27;s finger
u/krzykttn / Via reddit.com

u/krzykttn

6. "I found this near the gate of a cemetery. Nine moldy chunks of something with pennies stuck in them and a candle. Smelled like rotting meat."

Congealed liquid
u/Rav1oli_R / Via reddit.com

u/Rav1oli_R

7. "What the...?"

Pastries showing their buttholes
u/topcritter88 / Via reddit.com

u/topcritter88

8. "I got this message from my mom. I'm afraid to leave my room."

&quot;whatever you do don&#x27;t answer&quot;
u/LossfulCodex / Via reddit.com

u/LossfulCodex

9. "I found this fake nail on my bathroom floor. I live alone."

A fake nail
u/mahboilo999 / Via reddit.com

u/mahboilo999

10. "A mannequin swallowed by a tree."

A tree contorted to look like a mannequin
u/silvercatbob / Via reddit.com

u/silvercatbob

11. "At least 20 vultures congregated on my neighbor's roof in the middle of the summer."

A bunch of vultures on a rooftop
u/kjrjk / Via reddit.com

u/kjrjk

12. "A letter from someone who stalks me while I'm at my job."

&quot;Our souls touch eye to eye&quot;
u/DiscoSpaceAngel / Via reddit.com

u/DiscoSpaceAngel

13. "I found this bottle of vitamins (?) in the dried up stream in my neighborhood."

u/juicy_mango- / Via reddit.com

u/juicy_mango-

14. "A tomato my mother opened today."

An empty tomato
u/One_Ad_9858 / Via reddit.com

u/One_Ad_9858

15. "The yolk of a raw egg came out black."

Black egg yolk
u/chitemmmuort / Via reddit.com

u/chitemmmuort

16. And finally, "A client left this in the cash register when I attended her."

A weird symbol on a paper
u/Danidunnia / Via reddit.com

u/Danidunnia