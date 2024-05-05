    17 "That Doesn't Sit Right With Me" Type Of Photos That'll Make You Spiral Into Oblivion

    None of these photos passed the vibe check.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I feel like I need to see a doctor because none of the photos I just saw look right to me. Please take a look at these 17 photos from r/weird and let me know in the comments if they look normal to you or not:

    1. "Yo, why does this dog look like some dude named Allen?"

    Dog with a human-like expression sitting on an office chair
    u/Eyerieee / Via reddit.com

    2. "Two ticks on a tick, which was on my cat."

    Tick engorged with blood with other ticks attached to it
    u/bitch_let_me_live / Via reddit.com

    3. "I only get goosebumps on one side of my body, ever since I had spine surgery."

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s legs, details of skin texture visible
    u/crownedPom / Via reddit.com

    4. "The previous reader used hair as a bookmark."

    Person holding a napkin with strands of hair on an open scientific textbook
    u/VeniceVenerini / Via reddit.com

    5. "I went past a sign that said 'do not enter' and found this."

    A long straight road with tire tracks and shadows from trees on its surface, under a cloudy sky. No persons
    u/ShadowsGirl9 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Woke up and found two patches of dried blood on my arm, with no cuts anywhere."

    Person&#x27;s arm with healing abrasions, near a bathroom sink with toiletries in the background
    u/Extension_Bit4323 / Via reddit.com

    7. "What is happening to this egg?"

    Person holding a partially peeled boiled egg with an unusual pattern on the white
    u/nala_beans / Via reddit.com

    8. "A strange number texted me HI in all caps. Then I respond and get this."

    A smartphone screen showing a text message conversation with an unknown contact, including a greeting and a reply with a question
    u/bu5gerg85x / Via reddit.com

    9. "Shopping for school supplies and saw these..."

    Stacked children&#x27;s backpacks with distorted print of a female character&#x27;s face from media
    u/MrMiracle27 / Via reddit.com

    10. "I walked up to my car after having some late drinks and found this."

    Someone holding a slice of bread with &quot;HELL&quot; written on it
    u/clandestinecami / Via reddit.com

    11. "Found this in a house we're renovating."

    Doll with painted face lying on grass beside a wall, wearing a white outfit
    u/Sir_Gameboy / Via reddit.com

    12. "My Lyft driver is a flat earther."

    Box with various symbols and text &quot;Is it possible that your entire life is a lie?&quot; held in a person&#x27;s lap
    u/PierceJJones / Via reddit.com

    13. "Why did someone put a fish here?"

    A car with a fish under the windshield wiper
    u/Stephen_Is_handsome / Via reddit.com

    14. "Weird flight experience."

    A damaged airplane window with a makeshift patch, bright light shining through
    u/dvrooster / Via reddit.com

    15. "Does anyone else have scars they've had their entire lives, with no idea where they came from?"

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s wrist showing skin folds and a few hairs
    u/ImANuckleChut / Via reddit.com

    16. "Seen in Oak Harbor, Ohio."

    A circumhorizontal arc creates a spectrum of light in the sky
    u/Nickyluvs2cum / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "Double en suite."

    double toilet with the tank separated from the bowl, placed next to a bathroom cabinet
    u/Stephen_Is_handsome / Via reddit.com