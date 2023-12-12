I've definitely had some eerie moments in life where I felt like I accurately predicted how something would turn out. Recently, I was perusing r/agedlikewine, and realized I'm not alone in these experiences. Here are 13 people who saw into the future:
1.The person who tweeted this seven hours before Henry Kissinger died:
2.The person who predicted Argentina's World Cup win seven years prior:
3.The commenter who said Logan Paul wouldn't be able to handle owning a pig, four years before the pig was found abandoned in a field.
4.Paris Hilton predicting the "selfie" in a 2004 episode of The O.C.:
5.Kamala Harris telling Donald Trump she'd see him at his trial. He is currently on trial for fraud.
6.The person who made this shady meme about Taylor Swift years before her song "Anti-Hero" came out. The chorus goes, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."
7.The tweeter who said the missing leopard at the Dallas Zoo was probably nearby. They ended up finding her right by the enclosure.
8.The commenter on this trailer of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which ended up winning seven Academy Awards, including "Best Picture."
9.The person who wrote this ad in 1996, and seemingly predicted both ridiculous inflation and the pandemic.
10.In a similar vein, the person who wrote this column in 1923 that predicted both inflation and the 2023 Writers' strike.
11.The redditor who predicted Russell Brand would be accused of sexual assault.
12.Ed Sheeran calling that he would be successful, years before his first hit:
13.And finally, the person who foresaw that Netflix would be the new cable.