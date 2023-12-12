Skip To Content
13 Wild Posts From People Who Straight-Up Saw Into The Future

We love a prophet.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I've definitely had some eerie moments in life where I felt like I accurately predicted how something would turn out. Recently, I was perusing r/agedlikewine, and realized I'm not alone in these experiences. Here are 13 people who saw into the future:

1. The person who tweeted this seven hours before Henry Kissinger died:

&quot;have a feeling henry kissinger is about to die&quot;
2. The person who predicted Argentina's World Cup win seven years prior:

&quot;Check back with me in 7 years.&quot;
3. The commenter who said Logan Paul wouldn't be able to handle owning a pig, four years before the pig was found abandoned in a field.

&quot;The same will most likely happen to this one.&quot;
4. Paris Hilton predicting the "selfie" in a 2004 episode of The O.C.:

&quot;It&#x27;s the autograph of the 21st century.&quot;
5. Kamala Harris telling Donald Trump she'd see him at his trial. He is currently on trial for fraud.

&quot;I&#x27;ll see you at your trial.&quot;
6. The person who made this shady meme about Taylor Swift years before her song "Anti-Hero" came out. The chorus goes, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

&quot;Maybe I&#x27;m the problem&quot;
7. The tweeter who said the missing leopard at the Dallas Zoo was probably nearby. They ended up finding her right by the enclosure.

&quot;it&#x27;s probably about five feet away&quot;
8. The commenter on this trailer of Everything Everywhere All at Once, which ended up winning seven Academy Awards, including "Best Picture."

&quot;This film will win every award that&#x27;s landed on it.&quot;
9. The person who wrote this ad in 1996, and seemingly predicted both ridiculous inflation and the pandemic.

&quot;And you won&#x27;t go anywhere.&quot;
10. In a similar vein, the person who wrote this column in 1923 that predicted both inflation and the 2023 Writers' strike.

&quot;people were going on strike because they only got $125 a day...&quot;
11. The redditor who predicted Russell Brand would be accused of sexual assault.

&quot;Russell Brand is moving to the right so that when the ~accusations~ finally come out he can claim it&#x27;s a witch hunt.&quot;
12. Ed Sheeran calling that he would be successful, years before his first hit:

&quot;Give me a few years, I&#x27;ve got some big plans&quot;
13. And finally, the person who foresaw that Netflix would be the new cable.

&quot;Netflix is the new cable&quot;
