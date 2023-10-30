    15 Anxiety-Inducing Photos That'll Give You A Sinking Feeling That You're Living In "The Sims"

    I loved playing "The Sims" as a kid, but I never wanted to be one. 😭

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This simulation video of what it would look like if the moon hit earth:

    simulation of the moon hitting the earth
    u/rishinator / Via reddit.com

    2. This photo of the largest elephant in the world, weighing in at 17,636 pounds:

    a large elephant
    u/flarengo / Via reddit.com

    3. This 26-story pig farm in China:

    a pig farm in China
    u/system_deform / Via reddit.com

    4. This enormous tree that washed up on a beach:

    A tree on the beach
    u/Express-Ad6659, Galin Ajasih / Shutterstock / Via reddit.com

    5. This gigantic snake, fresh off a meal:

    a giant snake
    u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

    6. These buildings in China:

    the China skyline
    u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

    7. This underwater nightmare:

    A large creature in the water
    u/dani96dnll / Via reddit.com

    8. This aircraft carrier that's the largest in the world:

    a large aircraft carrier
    u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

    9. This French estate:

    An estate in France
    u/chromecrawler / Via reddit.com

    10. This drain that's the largest in the world:

    a large drain
    u/sissy_blair / Via reddit.com

    11. This ship docked across from IKEA:

    A docked ship
    u/nottjanie / Via reddit.com

    12. This clip of the new Sphere in Las Vegas:

    People at the Sphere
    u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

    13. This windowless 29-story building in NYC:

    a building with no windows
    u/BreakfastApart6249 / Via reddit.com

    14. This guy surfing the largest wave ever surfed:

    People watching a surfer on the waves
    u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

    15. And finally, this:

    a man climbing a steep slope
    u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/megalophobia