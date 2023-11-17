Skip To Content
    16 Mind-Blowing Google Maps Photos That'll Make You Feel Like You're Being Stalked

    I just shut my blinds in case the Google Maps car is nearby.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This military plane crash spotted in Missouri:

    Aerial view of a plane crash
    u/jarociro / Via reddit.com

    2. And this stealth bomber caught mid-flight:

    a bomber plane mid-flight
    u/mistermulvaney / Via reddit.com

    3. This view of Dwight's car from The Office:

    a car behind a gate
    u/maggie320 / Via reddit.com

    Here it is on the show:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Office&quot;
    NBC

    4. This person's beloved father doing some gardening:

    A man gardening
    u/joedabst / Via reddit.com

    5. This dude giving the ole double middle finger:

    a man flipping the bird
    u/Doobbyy / Via reddit.com

    6. And this cat that wishes it could:

    Closeup of a cat
    u/Doobbyy / Via reddit.com

    7. These bushes Google Maps censored because the AI thought they were faces:

    blurry bushes
    u/Darth_Schrader / Via reddit.com

    8. This DeLorean spotted in the woods:

    A DeLorean on the side of the road
    u/supercharged_autism / Via reddit.com

    9. This phallic-looking neighborhood whose streets are called "Dilido":

    Aerial view of a neighborhood
    u/rehashed1984 / Via reddit.com

    10. This sunken ship on the North Sentinel Island:

    Aerial view of an abandoned ship
    u/kachasingh / Via reddit.com

    11. This neighborhood that looks like it was sloppily shoved into the middle of other neighborhoods:

    Aerial view of neighborhoods
    u/zyyye / Via reddit.com

    12. This sweet pup who followed around a Google Maps walking photographer:

    A Golden Retriever outside in nature
    u/str1ngcheesetheory / Via reddit.com

    13. This Google Maps car being filmed by another Google Maps car:

    A Google Maps car
    u/feijao_com_arroz / Via reddit.com

    14. This baseball field in Area 51:

    Aerial view of a baseball field
    u/PreliminaryThoughts / Via reddit.com

    15. This before and after of an abandoned house:

    Before and after of an abandoned house
    u/asmrhub388 / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, this Planters NUTMOBILE:

    A Planters car
    u/squish5_ / Via reddit.com