1.
This military plane crash spotted in Missouri:
2.
And this stealth bomber caught mid-flight:
3.
This view of Dwight's car from The Office:
4.
This person's beloved father doing some gardening:
5.
This dude giving the ole double middle finger:
6.
And this cat that wishes it could:
7.
These bushes Google Maps censored because the AI thought they were faces:
8.
This DeLorean spotted in the woods:
9.
This phallic-looking neighborhood whose streets are called "Dilido":
10.
This sunken ship on the North Sentinel Island:
11.
This neighborhood that looks like it was sloppily shoved into the middle of other neighborhoods:
12.
This sweet pup who followed around a Google Maps walking photographer:
13.
This Google Maps car being filmed by another Google Maps car:
14.
This baseball field in Area 51:
15.
This before and after of an abandoned house:
16.
And finally, this Planters NUTMOBILE: