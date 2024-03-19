1.
This person's grandma who can do a plank at 100 years old:
2.
This article about climate change from 1912:
3.
This radioactive water from 100 years ago:
4.
These people in Barbados who got stamps for turning 100:
5.
This person's mercury dime that was made in 1923:
6.
This pocket knife that was gifted to someone's great-grandfather by the King of Sweden over 100 years ago:
7.
And this house that someone's great-grandfather built using a Sears home kit in 1916, which was restored 100 years later:
8.
This dos and don'ts "influenza prevention" list from the 1918 flu pandemic that is extremely similar to COVID-19 guidelines:
9.
This photo of what the trenches in France from World War I look like today:
10.
And this untouched room of a World War I soldier:
11.
This "Cynthia" rhododendron on Vancouver Island:
12.
These gears from a 100-year-old clock that someone is restoring:
13.
This cough syrup that contains some absolutely wild ingredients:
14.
This quilt that a little girl's great-great-great-grandmother made over 100 years ago:
15.
This yearbook from 1924:
16.
And finally, this photo that shows the stark contrast between automobiles from over 100 years ago and automobiles now: