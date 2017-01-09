Get Our App!
Daniela Cadena
2. The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival is literally a winter wonderland, or where I imagine that chick from Frozen would live happily.

Cancan Chu / Getty Images

3. Heads up: ALL OF THIS IS MADE OF ICE.

Cancan Chu / Getty Images

5. The festival started in 1985, and is held annually in the city of Harbin, located in one of China’s coldest regions.

Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images

The city’s location in northeast China is the perfect setting due to its arctic weather, which provides tons of natural ice and snow to preserve the sculptures.

6. Again, all of this is ICCCCEEEEE.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

8. Even though the city is in a cold region, finding ice to carve isn’t always easy.

Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images

9. Man-made ice isn’t great for carving, so, according to China Daily, the ice used for the festival is sourced from the Songhua River which runs through the city. For weeks prior to the festival, more than 50 workers have to go down the river to collect enough ice for the sculptors to work with.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

And some double as rides.

11. Just like cool light-up sneakers, some of the ice sculptures are illuminated by colored LED lights.

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

12. Ah-mazing.

Cancan Chu / Getty Images

14. The festival officially opened January 5th and it usually runs until late February.

Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images

Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

