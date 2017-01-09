2. The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival is literally a winter wonderland, or where I imagine that chick from Frozen would live happily.
Cancan Chu / Getty Images
3. Heads up: ALL OF THIS IS MADE OF ICE.
Cancan Chu / Getty Images
5. The festival started in 1985, and is held annually in the city of Harbin, located in one of China’s coldest regions.
Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images
The city’s location in northeast China is the perfect setting due to its arctic weather, which provides tons of natural ice and snow to preserve the sculptures.
6. Again, all of this is ICCCCEEEEE.
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images
8. Even though the city is in a cold region, finding ice to carve isn’t always easy.
Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images
9. Man-made ice isn’t great for carving, so, according to China Daily, the ice used for the festival is sourced from the Songhua River which runs through the city. For weeks prior to the festival, more than 50 workers have to go down the river to collect enough ice for the sculptors to work with.
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images
And some double as rides.
11. Just like cool light-up sneakers, some of the ice sculptures are illuminated by colored LED lights.
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images
12. Ah-mazing.
Cancan Chu / Getty Images
14. The festival officially opened January 5th and it usually runs until late February.
Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty Images
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images
16. *Buys selfie stick and books flight to China.*
Disney
Preview Your Response
Contributions
In The News Today
- Sen. Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago. Here's what to expect.
- The Clemson Tigers turned the tide on Alabama to win their first college national championship title since 1981 🏈🏆
- Starting in 2026, the FIFA World Cup will include 48 national teams, divided into 16 groups of three ⚽️
Now Buzzing