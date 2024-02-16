Prince Harry Speaks Publicly About King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis For The First Time

Prince Harry is sharing details about his reunion with his father, King Charles III, last week in the wake of the monarch’s recent cancer diagnosis.
In a Good Morning America interview that aired Friday, the Duke of Sussex steered clear of any specifics regarding his father’s health but said he was glad to visit him earlier this month.
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
When asked for his outlook on Charles’ condition, however, he added: “That stays between me and him.”
Buckingham Palace publicly confirmed Charles’s diagnosis Feb. 5, but did not disclose which type of cancer he has or its severity. The palace also noted that the 75-year-old “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual” while undergoing treatment.
Though details are scarce, Harry arrived in London a day after Charles’ illness was made public. His meeting with his father took place at Clarence House, near London, according to People.
Harry and Charles’ relationship has been publicly strained ever since the former quit his royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle. The publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, last year likely deepened the rift.
According to People, Harry’s U.K. visit lasted about a day, and was his first time meeting his father since the May 2023 coronation ceremony. Despite the brevity of his Feb. 6 trip, he hinted that additional visits are already in the works.
“I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” the duke said.
When asked if Charles’ diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” on the royal family, he noted: “Absolutely.”
