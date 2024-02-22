35.

Finally: "I’ll start this off by saying my husband is an equal partner. He cooks, cleans, does laundry, and looks after our child without issue 99.9% of the time. But he bears the brunt of childcare for our daughter during the summer when she’s not in camp because he has many days off during my work week. He was really burnt out back when she was 4 and tried to tell me in a fit of frustration that childcare is easier for me because women are genetically programmed to be patient with children. When I tell you I laughed in his face and told him to go fuck himself, I am not exaggerating. He later apologized and remains a great dad and husband despite this one lapse in sanity. And don’t think I ever miss an opportunity to (jokingly) tell him he’s genetically programmed to move furniture, carry the shopping bags, mow the lawn, BBQ, and maintain our cars."