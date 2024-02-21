Generally speaking, kids' movies are pretty tame. But there are the occasional outliers. In fact, I think we can all agree that there's at least one movie from our childhood that actually had a really disturbing moment!
For example, maybe you were scarred for life after watching Disney's animated classic Pinocchio (1940) thanks to the scene where Lampwick turns into a donkey. I mean, I get that's kinda the ~point~ but...eesh!
Perhaps you were highly disturbed by the Angel of Death scene in The Prince of Egypt (1998) where the spirit goes around killing all the firstborn children? You literally HEAR all the parents crying out in the distance in the moments after!
Or maybe you were forever changed after seeing the CHILD CATCHER in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). The name alone is very not cool.
So, tell us, what's a disturbing moment in a kids' movie that you'll never, ever forget (and why did it disturb you so much)? Tell us your story in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form, and your contribution may be featured in a future BuzzFeed post or video!