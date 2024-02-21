Skip To Content
What's The Most Disturbing Moment From A Kids' Movie?

Literally all of us have been scarred for life by at least one kids' movie.

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

Generally speaking, kids' movies are pretty tame. But there are the occasional outliers. In fact, I think we can all agree that there's at least one movie from our childhood that actually had a really disturbing moment!

Animated character Dip from &quot;Who Framed Roger Rabbit&quot; being submerged in &quot;The Dip.&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

My pick is the awful Dip scene with the poor shoe in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)!

For example, maybe you were scarred for life after watching Disney's animated classic Pinocchio (1940) thanks to the scene where Lampwick turns into a donkey. I mean, I get that's kinda the ~point~ but...eesh!

Pinocchio and Lampwick in a wooden room, Lampwick shows surprise with hands on his face that looks like a donkey
Disney

Perhaps you were highly disturbed by the Angel of Death scene in The Prince of Egypt (1998) where the spirit goes around killing all the firstborn children? You literally HEAR all the parents crying out in the distance in the moments after!

A boy lies asleep as a magical force envelops him
DreamWorks Pictures

Or maybe you were forever changed after seeing the CHILD CATCHER in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). The name alone is very not cool.

Man in costume with large hat and decorative ribbons, holding lollipops and a bell
United Artists

So, tell us, what's a disturbing moment in a kids' movie that you'll never, ever forget (and why did it disturb you so much)? Tell us your story in the comments below or via this totally anonymous form, and your contribution may be featured in a future BuzzFeed post or video!