    21 True-Crime-Meets-Pop-Culture Moments People Still To This Day Cannot Believe Actually Happened

    "An episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm was used to prove a man's innocence in court."

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user lammastide posed the question, "What is a true crime/pop culture moment that makes you go I can’t believe that f*cking happened?" to the folks over at r/popculturechat. And their responses were both shocking and tragic. Check it out:

    Warning: Mentions of sexual assault, murder, and suicide ahead.

    1. "John Hinckley Jr. shooting the President to impress Jodie Foster. It sounds like a Mad Lib."

    Hulton Archive / Getty Images, Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

    PrettyGoblin

    What happened: On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley shot Reagan as he left a Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, and also wounded a police officer, Secret Service agent, and critically White House Press Secretary James Brady who became paralyzed and died as a result of his injuries in 2014.

    Famously, Hinckley said his motive was to "impress" actress Jodie Foster, whom he'd become obsessed with after seeing her in the film Taxi Driver. In fact, even before shooting Reagan, Hinckley had spent some time stalking Foster, hand-delivering her letters and calling her.

    Hinckley was released from institutional psychiatric care in 2016, and then fully "released without conditions" in 2022.

    2. "An episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm was used to prove a man's innocence in court after a 16-year-old was killed. The guy was at the Dodgers stadium with his 6-year-old daughter during the time of the murder."

    A person stands facing a crowd where some audience members are smiling and looking towards the camera; timecode overlay is present
    Netflix

    Rezero1234

    "There’s an excellent short documentary about his case called Long Shot if anyone’s interested!"

    snoozysuzie008

    What happened: In August 2003Juan Catalan was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl named Martha Puebla who had been shot and killed outside of her home. Prior to her killing, Martha had testified in court against a man named Mario Catalan, which eventually led to police arresting Juan, Mario's brother (assuming revenge as a motive). However, Juan's alibi was that he had been at a Dodgers game with his daughter and some friends at the time of the murder, but it couldn't be proven. 

    Luckily for Juan, he remembered a film crew had also been at the game shooting footage for a TV show. Indeed, a crew for Curb Your Enthusiasm was also there, filming establishing shots for an episode called "The Car Pool Lane." Juan's lawyer was able to track down footage from that night, "inspecting every person like a grain of sand," and eventually found footage of Juan (and his daughter) proving his story to be true. 

    A judge dismissed all charges against Juan (who, by this point, had spent six months in jail awaiting trial), and a jury awarded him $320,000 for the false accusation. The true killer was finally brought to justice in 2008.

    3. "The news that actor Anton Yelchin had been crushed to death by his own Jeep was shocking. Still is."

    Anton Yelchin in a suit at an event, looking towards the camera
    Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

    justheretoleer

    "I distinctly remember it was on Father’s Day. I had just finished lunch with my dad when I heard Anton had died. He was his parents’ only child. I remember wondering if his poor father had spoken to him that day."

    Redwine_chocolate

    What happened: Yelchin died in 2016 after his Cherokee rolled back down the driveway at his LA home, and then pinned him between a mailbox and security fence.

    4. "The nightclub fire after Great White used indoor pyrotechnics with a low ceiling."

    Aerial view of a burned-down structure with firefighters and a crane amidst debris
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    AbbeyRoadMoonwalk

    "This is it. And it's all on video. That image of all those people trapped in the doorway stacked on top of each other is one of the most hellish things I've ever seen. So many people died in agony that night due to criminal negligence, stupidity, and greed."

    Cross_Stitch_Witch

    What happened: The Station nightclub fire (where the band Great White was performing at the time) happened on Feb. 20, 2003, in West Warwick, Rhode Island. During the show, acoustic foam in the walls and ceiling of the venue caught on fire after a pyrotechnic display and quickly engulfed the entire building within minutes. The fire killed 100 people and injured 230.

    5. "The Jinx hot mic moment is still so wild to me. It was a documentary about Robert Durst. I nearly crawled out of my skin at that moment!! I was so creeped out I couldn’t sleep that night. Always recommend this one to anyone looking for a good true-crime documentary."

    Robert Durst with hands covering his face in a gesture of despair or fatigue
    HBO

    bigheftycat

    What happened: Robert Durst was a real estate heir, convicted murderer, and subject of the HBO docuseries The Jinx. Before the series, Durst had been a suspect in the disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack, the murder of his friend Susan Berman, and the killing of his neighbor Morris Black. All this is covered in the docuseries and came to a head when Durst, unaware he was still wearing a mic, famously "confessed" to the murders. He was later convicted of Berman's murder and died in prison in 2022 while serving a life sentence.

    6. "Christina Grimmie's murder. I grew up watching her as a YouTuber/cover artist. She wasn't super popular, but she was always so kind to her fans, so it really felt like she was this personal, comforting presence in my childhood. When I heard of the shooting, I genuinely couldn't believe it. I think about her and her family often. Her brother is an absolute hero. I hope he and his father are doing alright after losing Christina and later her mother to cancer."

    Closeup of Christina Grimmie singing
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    bokitobrown

    What happened: Christina Grimmie was a singer and YouTuber who reached millions of subscribers. She was eventually a contestant on The Voice, ultimately finishing third in Season 6. On June 10, 2016, after a performance at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, Grimmie was shot in the head and chest and killed by a man named Kevin Loibl while signing autographs. Loibl then shot himself. No motive was ever given.

    7. "Danny Masterson being found guilty of rape AND actually receiving real-world consequences!"

    Masterson in a suit with a woman in a polka dot dress walking outdoors. He holds a drink
    Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    justheretoleer

    "And then Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis writing letters to the judge requesting leniency, which was published and ruined their careers."

    amplifizzle

    What happened: In 2023, actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role in That '70s Show, was convicted of raping two women back in 2003 (with charges from a third woman which ended in a mistrial). He was sentenced to 30 years to life (two consecutive 15-year sentences) and was also required to register as a sex offender.

    8. "Pregnant Sharon Tate and her friends murdered by members of the Manson family cult. The word 'PIG' was written in Tate's blood at the front door. Polanski was interviewed and allowed himself to be photographed next to it."

    New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images, Sahm Doherty / Getty Images

    Visible_Writing7386

    What happened: Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant, and four friends were murdered by members of the Manson Family cult on August 9, 1969. The brutal killings happened in a home that was being rented by Tate and her husband Roman Polanski, who was in London at the time.

    The three main people who actually committed the Tate murders, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Tex Watson, were all sentenced to death. Atkins died in prison in 2009. Krenwinkel is still serving time in California, with Governor Gavin Newsom blocking her parole as recently as October 2022. Watson is also still serving time at a correctional facility in San Diego and was denied parole (for the 18th time) in December 2021.

    9. "Roman Polanski is another absolute shit show of a story, he assaulted a child after getting her drunk. What a guy."

    Polanski surrounded by reporters holding microphones, speaking at an event
    Images Press / Getty Images

    teaonmarz

    "Dude survived the Holocaust, which killed all of his family, moved to the US, became a critically acclaimed director, married a supermodel, who was then killed gruesomely, and then raped a 13-year-old and fled to France at the last minute. Can't believe all that shit happened to the same person."

    Ccaves0127

    What happened: After allegations that director Roman Polanski drugged and then sexually assaulted 13-year-old Samantha Geimer (then Samantha Gailey) in Los Angeles, Polanski pleaded guilty to the crime (specifically, "unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor") in 1977. He then fled to France from the US and has never returned since. In April 2023, Polanski and Samantha reunited for an interview and posed for a photo together in France.

    10. "The death of Brian Wells. He was a pizza delivery guy who was forced to rob a bank with a bomb strapped to his neck. The bomb detonated and killed him."

    Black and white security footage showing someone at a counter with text &quot;Is anyone hurt?&quot;
    Netflix

    Birdies_nub

    "Evil Genius is the best documentary I’ve seen on this subject so far. It is one of the most wild true crime docs I’ve ever seen!"

    albatross1984

    What happened: In August 2003, Brian Wells robbed a bank near his hometown in Erie, Pennsylvania. After he was caught by police, an explosive collar on his neck detonated. After an investigation, it was revealed that the whole thing had been a complicated and complex plot masterminded by a woman named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong. Her motive was to use the money from the bank robbery to hire a man named Kenneth Barnes to kill her father so she could receive an inheritance. Diehl-Armstrong died in prison in 2017.

    11. "As a little girl growing up in Houston, I got to see Selena perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in February 1995. About a month later, she was gunned down and murdered by Yolanda Saldivar. I can’t capture how massive this loss was for the Tejano music community. I remember my group of friends sobbing during lunch over her murder."

    Selena in sparkly bell-bottoms and crop top performs onstage
    Arlene Richie / Getty Images

    electric_oven

    What happened: On March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez died after being shot by the former president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar surrendered after keeping the police at bay for almost 10 hours with a gun pointed at her head. She is currently serving a life sentence at Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, and will be eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.

    12. "The death of River Phoenix outside the Viper Room, and just the fact that there were so many famous people there that night."

    A portrait of River Phoenix with medium-length hair, wearing a plaid shirt
    Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images

    LordyIHopeThereIsPie

    "That awful recording of Joaquin calling 911 from a pay phone outside. 💔"

    justheretoleer

    What happened: Phoenix died on October 31, 1993, outside the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, California. According to an autopsy report, it was from "acute multiple drug intoxication including lethal levels of cocaine and morphine." 

    Phoenix left the Viper Room around 1 a.m. when he fell to the ground. His girlfriend Samantha Mathis and siblings Rain and Joaquin were with him. Other celebrity friends in the club that night included musicians Flea and John Frusciante (of the Red Hot Chili Peppers), Gibby Haynes (of the Butthole Surfers), Al Jourgensen (of Ministry), and Johnny Depp (who was one of the club's owners at the time).

    13. "Casey Anthony being found not guilty."

    Anthony in court with striped attire, seated, appears in a conversational moment
    Pool / Getty Images

    anl28

    "It's not good enough, but I do appreciate that she doesn't get a moment of peace anywhere she goes. Everyone knows what she looks like, and she loves complaining about it."

    clancyjarvis

    What happened: After a strange and gruesome investigation, Casey Anthony was charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. Despite public outcry and a very long and highly publicized trial, Anthony was famously acquitted of charges of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse on July 5, 2011. However, she was convicted on four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement officers. She would go on to spend only two weeks in prison after receiving a four-year sentence.

    14. "The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, was unlike any other event. She went from being endless tabloid fodder with every type of speculation about her love life to a 'tragic English Rose' overnight. The Sunday she died and the following week were the most surreal of my life. And I didn't even live in England."

    Newspaper headlines from various sources announcing the death of Princess Diana
    Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    LordyIHopeThereIsPie

    What happened: On August 31, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the vehicle's driver, Henri Paul. There was one survivor, Dodi's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, who was seriously injured.

    After an investigation, it was found that Paul had been intoxicated when he lost control of the car, going at a high speed to evade paparazzi. It's estimated that roughly 2.5 billion people subsequently watched Diana's televised funeral.

    15. "The actress Dominique Dunne, who played the older sister Dana in Poltergeist, was strangled to death on her front driveway by her abusive stalker ex-boyfriend. The movie was supposed to be her breakthrough role. The murderer only served three and a half years in prison before he was released."

    Closeup of Dominique Dunne
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    justheretoleer

    What happened: On Oct. 30, 1982, Dominique Dunne was attacked and strangled by her ex-boyfriend, John Thomas Sweeney, who had a history of being possessive and physically abusive. Dunne fell into a coma and was put on life support, but later died on Nov. 4, 1982, at the age of 22. Sweeney was charged with second-degree murder, but ultimately found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. After only serving three years, Sweeney was released from prison.

    16. "Phil Hartman being murdered by his wife after she got cocaine from Andy Dick."

    Phil Hartman in glasses making a surprised expression wears a cap and a jacket with raindrops
    Derek Storm / FilmMagic

    Kaiisim

    What happened: Popular actor and SNL alum, Phil Hartman was shot and killed by his wife, Brynn Omdahl, on May 28, 1998. Brynn then drove to a friend's house to confess to the killing. The friend, Ron Douglas, drove back with her where he called 911 after seeing Hartman's body. Brynn eventually locked herself in the bedroom and died by suicide via gunshot.

    Sometime later, fellow actor, SNL alum, and friend of Phil Hartman, Jon Lovitz accused actor Andy Dick of "reintroducing" Brynn to cocaine, causing her to have a relapse. 

    17. "For me the death of Naya Rivera in truly bizarre circumstances. This woman single-handedly changed my life as a young lesbian desperately seeking affirmation, and I was glued to social media during the few days when she was missing but her body had not yet been found. I am still devastated about her death and the trauma her son must be going through. To add to the weirdness of the situation, her body was found on the anniversary of her castmate Cory Monteith’s death by OD seven years earlier. A third castmate of theirs also died by suicide after being charged with possession of child sexual abuse images. The Glee curse has ensured that I will likely never watch the show again, despite it being a central part of my teenage years, it’s just too upsetting."

    Memorial photos of Naya Rivera with flowers and messages on a fence
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    breakfastisconfusing

    What happened: Naya Rivera was a singer and actor best known for her work in the series Glee. On July 8, 2020, Rivera died of accidental drowning while out boating with her son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest, California. According to police reports, Josey said he and Rivera had been out swimming when she helped him climb back into the boat, but could not get in herself. 

    18. "Francis Ford Coppola’s oldest son, Gian-Carlo, was killed in a boating accident by actor Griffin O’Neal (son of actor Ryan O’Neal, brother to actress Tatum O’Neal). He was just 22 years old, and his fiancé was pregnant. Griffin basically decapitated him due to drunken negligence; it was horrific. And then he only had to pay a $200 fine and do 400 hours of community service."

    Francis and Gian-Carlo posing on a red carpet in suits
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    justheretoleer

    What happened: In 1986, on Memorial Day, Gian-Carlo was killed during a speedboat accident in Annapolis, Maryland. Griffin O'Neal had been piloting the boat and tried to pass between two other boats. Unfortunately, those boats were connected by a towline, which Gian-Carlo did not see in time. He suffered "massive head injuries" and later died at a nearby hospital.

    19. "Natalie Wood’s death. There are so many weird circumstances, and the whole thing has always seemed so tragic to me."

    Wood seated on a couch, looking pensive. She wears a patterned outfit
    Tim Boxer / Getty Images

    coolranchslut

    What happened: Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California back in 1981. The only other people on the boat with her at the time were reportedly her husband, actor Robert Wagner; her friend and costar Christopher Walken; and the boat's captain, Dennis Davern. Although initially called an accidental drowning, the case was reopened in 2011, and the cause of death on her death certificate was also changed to: "drowning and other undetermined factors."

    20. "Judith Barsi’s death. She was a child actor in the '80s who voiced Ducky in the first The Land Before Time (1988) movie and Anne-Marie in All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989). She and her mom were both murdered by her abusive dad, and he later killed himself after he killed them. Her story is extremely sad."

    Two adults and two children posing for a family-style photo with a homey background
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    PinkCadillacs

    What happened: Judith Barsi was a rising star in Hollywood, landing roles in many TV shows like The Twilight Zone and Growing Pains, and films like Jaws: The Revenge (1987), The Land Before Time (1988), and All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989). However, her home life was chaotic and traumatic. Her father, József Barsi, was highly abusive toward Judith and her mother, Maria Virovacz Barsi. He even threatened to kill himself and his family on many occasions. József Barsi eventually killed Judith and her mother in July 1988 in a double murder-suicide.

    21. Finally: "For me, it's O.J. writing a book called If I Did It after the fact."

    OJ in a courtroom; wears a suit, trying on gloves as others observe
    Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

    —[deleted]

    "I have this book on my shelf, and it is honestly, just...so...ridiculous that O.J. 'wrote' this. How in the hell did no one stop him? I am glad that the Goldmans took him to court over the book and that they get all the royalties from it, though."

    wannabe_pineapple

    What happened: Formerly a popular NFL player and actor, O.J. Simpson gained notoriety from his 1994 trial and (controversial) acquittal in the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Brown and Goldman had been stabbed to death outside Brown's home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994. Days later, the infamous Ford Bronco car chase through Los Angeles happened, and Simpson was formally charged with the murders on June 17, 1994. After a lengthy and highly publicized trial, Simpson was acquitted on Oct. 3, 1995.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.