30 Common Practices That Are Actually Disturbing If You Step Back And Think About It

"Parents posting their children’s entire lives on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and treating them as accessories instead of people."

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user RetR0-Danger posed the question, "What is something that is widely normalized but is actually really fucked up?" to the folks over at askreddit. And let's just say the responses were painful, sad, and relatable. Check it out:

1. "Poor care of 'beginner' pets like goldfish, hamsters, leopard geckos, etc."

Goldfish swimming in a bowl with pebbles and artificial plants
Glasshouse Images / Getty Images

piebaldism

"The fact that one betta fish requires at least a 5-gallon tank is the reason I didn't get one as a pet in college... I'm so glad I researched that because I realized how horribly bettas are treated. And people don't care because they're fish."

love_cici

2. "Getting puppies for Christmas just to rehome them a couple of months later (i.e. dump them at shelters)."

Puppy peeking out of a Christmas gift bag under a decorated tree with toys around
H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

Mzzdahlia

3. "Zero tolerance in schools. Protects the bully and harms the innocent."

Wooden door with the word &quot;PRINCIPAL&quot; engraved on it and a security keypad to the side
Catherine Mcqueen / Getty Images

Creative-Rock-794

"Yeah, my school suspended a kid because a person punched him. The puncher got suspended as well, but the kicker is that he didn't fight back."

HeffalumpInDaRoom

4. "Parents posting their children’s entire lives on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and treating them as accessories instead of people. Imagine the horror stories we’ll probably hear from these 'kidfluencers' in 10–20 years' time."

Woman captures photo of girl dancing in living room with man in background
Doble-d / Getty Images

gumonmyshoewhoops

"My cousin does this. Every day, she posts her kids just going about their regular day. Nobody cares. Give the kids some privacy."

X0AN

5. "Having to pay for vision and dental insurance in addition to health insurance. Last time I checked, your eyeballs and teeth were part of your body and should be considered under medical insurance."

Person in mask holding dental tools, magnifying glass in front of one eye
Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

Accurate-Yak7531

6. "Zero expectations of privacy. We're all expected to behave like we could be recorded at any time, and we wonder why everyone has anxiety now."

Crowd holding up phones to capture a concert stage at night
Mnphotostudios / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

pollyp0cketpussy

7. "South Africa specific answer — having your electricity switched off for several hours a day. This can range from two to eight hours a day. We just organize our lives around it like it isn't a thing 'cause we've been doing it for 16 years now."

Crowd with signs reads &quot;Keep the Lights On&quot; and &quot;Vote DA&quot;, showing support for a political campaign
Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

MistressAnthrope

"California had this going on for about a year when I was a teen, and our governor was impeached over it. They weren’t announced in advance often so shit like being out shopping or at a movie theater when suddenly the power goes out would happen. I can’t believe this has been happening for 16 years!"

bittersandseltzer

8. "Side hustles to get by; fuck, if you're working full-time, you should be able to get by."

Person in pink top and red hat walking multiple dogs on a city street
Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

mugen1337

"And they’re not ‘side hustles.’ They’re part-time jobs. You’re working two jobs."

treeteathememeking

9. "Working 40+ hours a week to make enough money to still be in poverty."

Child opening a refrigerator door
Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

Madea_onFire

10. "Working yourself to death."

Person working late in an office with dim lighting, surrounded by desks and computers
Bill Varie / Getty Images

Abject-Difficulty645

"The Japanese have a term called 'karoshi' which offers incentives to widows from 'death by overwork.'"

EssayTraditional

11. "Phone use while behind the wheel. Every trip out is a death roulette game. I see someone nearly drift into my lane all the time."

Person in a car using a smartphone with map navigation, other hand on steering wheel
Skaman306 / Getty Images

embertml

"We made a mistake as a society treating driving like it's a casual thing to do. You're operating heavy machinery. And there's not enough enforcement and penalties for distracted and aggressive driving."

DStew88

12. "Expecting people to be contactable 24/7 and acting like someone is rude if they don’t respond relatively promptly. Back when the main form of contact was calls, it was deemed relatively normal for people to not answer as they were busy or not home, therefore it was so much easier to switch off and enjoy other things. Now, it’s expected that people are connected to everyone all the time, and if you try to disconnect from that a bit, it can almost get you socially ostracized. You can relate it to workplaces as well and the rise of employers basically expecting workers to be contactable 24/7."

A person is sitting at a desk indoors, using a computer and holding a phone to their ear, visible through a window
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

wellyboot97

13. "The amount of sugar we consume and give our kids."

Person shopping, holding a product near shelves with groceries, basket in hand
D3sign / Getty Images

StaticShakyamuni

"I finally found a can of peaches that didn't have added sugar or sweeteners in it. It cost $6.50. What the fuck is wrong with us?"

imfromthefuturetoo

14. "Filming strangers without their knowledge or consent and posting it online for millions to see."

Person taking a photo with smartphone inside an airplane cabin
Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images

Tranquilcobra

"In 2004, when I started my filmmaking classes, I did some b-roll of a crowd outside of a metro station. My teacher told me you can't film people without their consent or knowledge. You either need to put a disclaimer somewhere or film their back or feet. I felt very bad about it.

Somehow, this is the new normal now. I was at IKEA the other day, and someone was just filming around, and I'm pretty sure my face was in there. It's upsetting."

failedartistmtl

15. "Trying to guilt the consumer into thinking that they are the ones who can really make a difference with recycling, when 98% of all waste is industrial, retail, and restaurant, and none of them are big on recycling if they do it at all."

Discarded McDonald&#x27;s packaging among other trash
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Soapist_Culture

16. "The amount of plastic we use. It's absolutely insane."

Two individuals sorting through a large collection of plastic bottles for recycling
China Photos / Getty Images

—[deleted]

"And then companies say they are reducing waste but actually making more plastic to say that they are saving the planet."

EyesOpenedWide31

17. "Driving drunk/high among teens. People my age (18) often mention it in passing like it’s no big deal, and then I’m treated like a wet blanket for making a thing out of it. No, Kevin, you don’t 'drive better high,' you’re just selfish."

Overturned car on a road after an accident
Wh1600 / Getty Images

grime_girl

"I had a coworker your age who one day bragged about being basically blind without glasses and how she'd drive drunk on the weekends. She never wore glasses or contacts.

In shock, I blurted out, 'Jesus you're gonna kill someone doing that.' Her only response was. 'Well I haven't so far,' before she turned her back to me. Somehow, I was the one in the wrong, though, and got some shitty looks from the others working with us."

TechnoMouse37

18. "Corporate crimes having almost no consequences."

A stop sign in the foreground with the PwC company logo on a building in the background
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

trolleyproblems

19. "Delivery drivers and waitresses having their wages determined by customers and not their employers. AKA living off of tips while employers don't pay enough."

A tip jar filled with money on a counter; a person&#x27;s hand is seen gesturing in the background
Nikola Stojadinovic / Getty Images

Fireramble

20. "Most gynecological procedures, as they often don’t allow anesthetics and can be downright barbaric. Women get screwed when it comes to healthcare."

Medical professional conducting a gynecological exam on a patient in a clinic setup
Svetlana Repnitskaya / Getty Images

mosinderella

21. "Doctors dismissing severe period symptoms because it’s ‘normal.' If you are vomiting, cannot move from pain, and passing out from blood loss, they don’t really care and usually just give you a slightly better pain medicine like naproxen, which does fuck all, and then tell you to get over yourself. If you had these symptoms and did not have periods, you’d be admitted into the hospital on the spot."

Person lying down, clutching a hot water bottle to their abdomen, wearing a striped top and jeans
Peopleimages / Getty Images

username087544

"A doc told my wife that the pain she was having was 'her body's way of saying it wanted to have a baby.' Took a few more years and a specialist to diagnose that it was endo and prescribed quality of life improving medication."

ringo5150

22. "This is coming from my (a woman’s) point of view, but being expected to spend hundreds of dollars on someone else’s wedding. Between buying the dress, nails, makeup, hair, shoes, bridal shower gift, bachelorette party, wedding gift, time off of work, etc., it’s just a lot!! I understand you are celebrating someone you are close with, but today people can barely afford to pay their bills!!! So, a shoutout to the people who want all of these extravagant things for their weddings and are willing to cover all of the cost of said things!!"

People in robes toasting with champagne, celebratory gathering, focus on glasses
Serhii Sobolevskyi / Getty Images

Street-Love-9785

23. "Restaurants and grocery stores throwing away mass quantities of good, edible food and not being allowed to donate it."

A person is tipping a bowl of food scraps into a green compost bin
Ascentxmedia / Getty Images

RphWrites

24. "The cost of medical coverage in the US. The insurance, copays, deductibles you have to meet — all of it. It’s so insane how much it costs to even have a baby in the US."

Medical bill summary with various charges listed alongside a calculator and stethoscope
Dny59 / Getty Images

Chiphotochic

"I recently lost my old medical coverage, and after looking at how expensive it would be to get another of my own, I just decided I can't afford it. It would cost more money than I'd make after all my other bills and needs are met. So for now, I just don't have insurance and hope that nothing bad happens. It's incredibly demoralizing and depressing."

Mass_Nine

25. "Forcing mothers to go back to work when their babies are, like, fresh from the womb. It’s barbaric and cruel."

Woman holding a sleeping baby, covering her face with one hand in a weary or stressed gesture
Kieferpix / Getty Images

Pussy4LunchDick4Dins

"I went back to working overnights a week after giving birth because they said they wouldn't hold my job position for me longer than that. My PPD was so bad, and my breasts were engorged and leaking while I worked. They wouldn't allow me to pump or store the milk. I missed my baby so much that I would just stand and silently cry at the register. Luckily, my partner would sometimes bring the baby in when he was up in the middle of the night (we lived close by), and a couple of very kind coworkers would cover for me so I could nurse and be close to him."

goblinerrs

26. "Child beauty pageants."

Several children at an event, one in blue dress with curled hair, surrounded by others in glittery costumes
Lisa Wiltse / Corbis via Getty Images

Art3misAlice

27. "Having toddlers scroll TikTok so they shut up. Hell, every human under 12 shouldn't be anywhere near."

Person holding smartphone with TikTok logo on screen
Percyalban / Getty Images

deathbythirty

28. "Viral cringe/freakout videos, especially of minors. I was a super weird kid, and thank god I grew up before social media and smartphones were a thing. I don't know how I'd ever get over my 'spazziest' moments being seen and ridiculed by millions of people."

Person taking a selfie with a phone, blurred colorful lights in the background. Name not provided
Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Modernia

29. "Predatory gaming companies making billions off of micro transactions."

Man showing phone with betting app open, thumb up, blurred TV with sports game in background
Bluecinema / Getty Images

bingobangobongodaddy

"I embarrassingly fell victim to one of these iPhone games when I was in recovery for a major surgery. Spent hundreds. It’s one of my greatest shames, and I’ve majorly changed my habits because of it."

b00kstorebabe

30. Finally, "Worshipping politicians."

Political rally with large crowd facing a speaker at a podium with banners and flags in the background
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

cryptozoophagist