9.

This shockingly lifelike mummy of a little 2-year-old girl in Palermo, Sicily, who some people say appears to "open and close" her eyes. The girl, Rosalia Lombardo, who died in 1920 of the Spanish Flu, is amazingly mummified (thanks to embalming methods and chemicals). However, people often get creeped out because her eyes sometimes appear "open." The truth, however, is that it's just an optical illusion. According to the curator of the Capuchin Catacombs (where Rosalia is entombed), this illusion is caused by the light that filters in through the windows, which changes throughout the day.