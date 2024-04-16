    I'm All Kinds Of Messed Up After Learning About These Terrible, Disturbing, And Creepy Things

    Images of sea lice make my brain itch.

    Crystal Ro
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Warning: Graphic content ahead including mentions of death and cannibalism.

    1. In March, a 30-year-old British actor, Emily Chesterton, died after symptoms of a blood clot in her leg were dismissed and chalked up to "long COVID and anxiety."

    Woman speaks into a microphone on a TV show with a caption about a misdiagnosis story
    Good Morning Britain / ITV / Via youtube.com

    Chesterton initially called her doctor to complain of pain and hardness in her calf and was given paracetamol (aka Tylenol in the US) to treat it. Her symptoms soon worsened, with Chesterton complaining of difficulty walking, light-headedness, and breathlessness. Upon a second appointment, she was diagnosed with  “a calf sprain, long-Covid, and anxiety." According to Chesterton's mother, Emily was never examined during that appointment. She ultimately died of a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in her left leg.

    2. Last summer, a man in Oregon, Michael Meyden, was accused of drugging three 12-year-old girls who were staying over at his house for a sleepover with Meyden's daughter.

    News broadcast screen with a text message plea for help from a child to their mother
    KPTV FOX 12 Oregon / Via youtube.com

    Meyden allegedly spiked smoothies with Benzodiazepines (a drug that can cause sedation and hypnosis), and served them to his daughter and her friends before bedtime. Two of the friends drank the smoothies, while a third tried a little, but stopped because she didn't like the taste. That girl said she "pretended to be asleep" and told authorities that Meyden started "testing" to see if one of the other girls was asleep. 

    When Meyden left for a moment, the girl called and texted her mom and several other friends. One of those other friend's mom was first to respond and went to the house. The girl then told Meyden she had a family emergency and had to leave. 

    When the girl got home, she woke her parents, told them what happened and her parents contacted the other two girls' parents who then went to pick up their daughters. All three girls tested positive for benzodiazepine at the hospital later that morning.

    Meyden's' wife divorced him just weeks after the incident and he was indicted on multiple charges earlier this year.

    3. An 81-year-old woman in Brazil discovered she had a 56-year-old calcified fetus in her body that had been causing her stomach pain.

    Ultrasound image showing a fetus at 12 weeks gestation
    September15 / Getty Images

    The woman, Daniela Vera, reportedly had stomach pain related to a urinary tract infection. After going to a doctor for the pain, that's when the discovery was made. According to reports, doctors were able to remove the calcified fetus successfully. However, Vera died only a day later from an infection following the surgery.

    (Note: the image above is not of the actual calcified fetus.)

    See video footage of the x-ray here:

    4. In October 2023, a doctor died at Disney World from a severe food allergy after dining at one of the theme park's restaurants, despite making her dairy and nut allergies known to the staff.

    Aerial view of Disney World with a news banner about a NY doctor&#x27;s death after eating there
    NBC New York / Via youtube.com

    The New York physician, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, was on vacation with her family in Disney World dining at the Raglan Road Irish Pub. A waiter there "guaranteed" Tangsuan that certain foods could be made allergen-free and confirmed this "several more times." 

    According to a lawsuit, "Tangsuan ordered vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings, and a vegan shepherd's pie." Not long after dining at the restaurant, Tangsuan began "having severe difficulty breathing, collapsed to the floor, and 911 was called. Despite self-administering an EpiPen, Tangsuan died from anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system."

    Tangsuan's husband is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, part of Florida's Wrongful Death Act, in addition to mental pain and suffering, loss of income and funeral expenses.

    5. In 2019, a 71-year-old man in Sydney, Australia died after being trapped in a service stairwell of a large shopping center for three weeks.

    Surveillance footage of a blurry figure passing by a store after hours
    7NEWS Australia / Via youtube.com

    The man, Bernard Gore, was on vacation with his wife (visiting one of their children) and they had planned to meet outside a shop. CCTV footage showed Gore entering the shopping center and fire stairs, but nothing beyond that. His body was eventually found by a maintenance person at the bottom of the stairwell he had entered. According to his family members, at the time, Gore had been taking medication for hypertension and also had early-onset dementia.

    6. In 2006, a woman died at Yellowstone National Park after accidentally falling into a 178-degree, 10-foot-deep hot spring. The woman, Sara Hulphers, had been walking at nighttime with friends (who also feel into the hot spring, and ended up in critical condition) after they'd been out swimming.

    A geothermal hot spring with orange bacterial mats under a cloudy sky
    George Rose / Getty Images

    According to ABC News, "Hulphers had third-degree burns over her entire body. Tyler Montague, 18, had second- and third-degree burns over 97 percent of his body, and Lance Buchi, 18, had third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body."

    7. These images of SEA LICE inside of an infected crab:

    Friendliest Catch / Via tiktok.com

    Watch the actual video here (if you've got a strong stomach):

    8. Back in 2017, a ride at the Ohio State Fair collapsed killing one person and injuring seven others. The ride, called "The Fire Ball," consisted of six rows of seats that spun around 40 feet up in the air as the entire thing moved like a pendulum. According to witnesses, when the ride collapsed, people "flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete."

    A carnival ride accident in progress with bystander Kamryn Shaw&#x27;s name overlaid
    KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA / Via youtube.com

    According to CNN, the ride manufacturer said the accident was caused by "excessive corrosion."

    9. The story of Bertha Boronda, a woman who cut off her husband's penis with his own straight razor in 1907.

    Vintage straight razor with ivory-colored handle on a plain background
    Trenchcoates / Getty Images

    According to the tale, Bertha believed her husband, Frank, had been "stepping out" on her, having disappeared for weeks at a time. After a night at the theater, and telling Bertha he thought he might be "rea-arrested for vote buying," they went home and after Frank fell asleep, that's when the deed was done. 

    Bertha apparently then put on a disguise, dressed as a man, and ran off but was found by police only a few hours later. She later claimed she "blacked out," and didn't remember the incident.

    In court, she was found guilty of "mayhem," and sentenced to five years at San Quentin.

    10. The Heaven's Gate cult website is still up and running to this day:

    The image is a screenshot of the Heaven&#x27;s Gate cult website with various text and their logo
    heavensgate.com

    Founded in the 1970s by Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, Heaven's Gate is most known for the March 26, 1997 discovery by police of 39 members after a mass suicide in a San Diego mansion. They were found wearing Nike Decades shoes (which were discontinued as a result), identical black shirts and sweat pants, and their bodies covered by a square purple cloth. The discovery was highly televised at the time and dominated news headlines for weeks.


    11. In 1876, a disturbing and inexplicable event happened that is now referred to as the "Great Kentucky Meat Shower," which was exactly what it sounds like. On March 3, 1876, "large hunks of flesh fell from the sky over Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky."

    Sunset over a peaceful pasture with scattered cows grazing
    Karen Murray / Getty Images

    The exact type of meat was never identified (with one man believing it wasn't meat at all, but a "gelatinous bacteria"). While several explanations have popped up over the years, including projectile vulture vomit, no definitive explanation has ever been found.

    12. In March, a man visiting Las Vegas was reportedly stung on his "private parts" by a scorpion...IN HIS HOTEL ROOM at the Venetian.

    News anchor Leanne Suter reports beside a screen displaying an origami grasshopper
    ABC7 / Via youtube.com

    The man, Michael Farchi, said he was standing at the Venetian's Palazzo Tower when he was bitten multiple times by the scorpion while sleeping. He said, "he immediately reached under the covers to discover the scorpion and notified the hotel staff. He went to the hospital."

    In response, the Venetian gave this statement:

    To preserve the privacy of our guests, we're unable to comment on this incident. The resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident. 

    13. These images of, like, a million SPIDERS in Bali:

    graces__adventures / Via tiktok.com, graces__adventuresGraces Adventures·3-6 / Via tiktok.com

    Watch the entire icky video here:

    @graces__adventures

    Here is the FULL unedited footage of the spiders (if 20 seconds wasnt already enough) 🙈🕷️ So crazy to see, a natural phenomenon surely. Sorry for the nightmares 😂 #bali #balispiders #spiders #spiderverse #spidertok #spider #spiderweb #kintamani #indonesia #viralvideo

    ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
    graces__adventures / Via tiktok.com

    14. Earlier this year, "multiple" Kansas City Chiefs fans had to have AMPUTATIONS due to frostbite after attending one of the coldest NFL games ever.

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A person&#x27;s hand with injured fingers resting on their lap, with someone else standing nearby
    FOX4 News Kansas City / Via youtube.com

    According to People, "A Missouri hospital has reportedly performed amputations on a dozen people who suffered frostbite during the January cold spell — including a few Kansas City Chiefs fans who attended the Jan. 13 Dolphins game, where temperatures inside Arrowhead Stadium dipped below zero."

    The majority of amputations involved fingers and toes.

    15. It was recently reported that almost 10 times as many people have been affected by "9/11 certified cancer," than died in the attacks on that day.

    Firefighters stand before collapsed building remains, with a firetruck and ladder visible
    Ron Agam / Getty Images

    According to 9/11 responder advocate John Feal, "There's now over 27,000 certified people with 9/11-certified cancer." For comparison, almost 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. It is believed that deaths from 9/11 diseases will soon outnumber those 3,000 deaths.

    16. In March, nine people, almost all children, died, (and 78 others hospitalized) after eating sea turtle meat in Zanzibar.

    Sea turtle swimming underwater, looking at the camera
    Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

    According to NBC News, "Eight children and an adult died and 78 other people were hospitalized after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago."

    And, apparently, this is not an uncommon occurrence. It was reported that back in November 2021, seven people (including a 3-year-old) also died in Pemba after eating sea turtle meat.

    17. The size of this fish, which is apparently a sturgeon, that will probably give you a taste of megalophobia:

    Complete-Ice-8651 / Via reddit.com

    Watch the full video here:

    Complete-Ice-8651 / Via reddit.com

    18. Recently, a man in Wasco, California was accused of stealing a human leg from a train crash site and then eating it.

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A person appears to defy gravity, leaning at a steep angle on a sidewalk next to a fence
    KGET / Via youtube.com

    A worker who saw the incident told local ABC News, "I'm not sure from where, but he walked this way and he was waving a person's leg. And he started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything."

    The man, Rosendo Tellez, was charged with the two charges of removal of human remains other than a cemetery, destroying evidence, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

    19. Just a few weeks ago, someone allegedly spread ashes on the Rise of the Resistance ride at Disneyland. In a photo (which has since been deleted) on Reddit, but can be seen on X, you can see large sweeps of grey dust (presumably the ash of the human remains) all across the ride with track marks from the ride's vehicles having gone through it.

    &quot;Visitors experience a space-themed attraction with futuristic control panels and a droid.&quot;
    Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

    Disney has not (and probably never will) released a statement about the incident.

    20. In 2022, a 15-year-old girl, Savannah Graziano, was abducted by her father and then subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement as she was (following instructions) walking towards them on the highway near Hesperia in California.

    News chopper view of a high-speed chase with multiple police cars pursuing a vehicle on a highway
    KTLA 5 / Via youtube.com

    Earlier, Savannah's mother, Tracy Martinez, had been shot to death near her home in Fontana and the girl had been declared missing. Her father, Anthony Graziano, had been named the main suspect.  After his truck had been spotted, with Anthony and Savannah inside, a 70-mile car chase pursuit ensued. 

    In a recently released video, Savannah can be seen exiting the vehicle, and then following instructions to "come here" and "walk" before other officers begin to shoot her fatally.

    Prior to the release of the video, Sheriff Shannon Dicus had said that "a person believed to be Savannah had gotten out of the passenger side of the vehicle wearing tactical gear and that evidence suggested she was a 'participant in shooting at our deputies.'" However, the release of the video proved that was not true.

    Despite receiving medical aid, Savannah died at a hospital from her injuries. Her father also died at the scene.

    21. A building, Poe Hall, on North Carolina State University's campus was recently linked to over 150 cancer cases.

    Sign reading &quot;Poe Hall&quot; at NC State University with a news banner about cancer cases possibly linked to a campus building
    NBC News / Via youtube.com

    According to USA Today, "North Carolina State University alumni who attended classes at Poe Hall may have been exposed to a possible carcinogen as reported cancer cases among the former students have risen to 150. Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected in building materials in October or November 2023."

    Poe Hall is currently closed and undergoing renovations.

    22. Last week, a 20-year-old man, Levion Parker, reportedly jumped off of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, in front of his family, while drunk.

    A cruise ship appears to be almost the same size as a distant bridge above it
    Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

    According to the Daily Beast, "The tragedy unfolded around 4 a.m. on April 4, on the 11th deck of the massive Liberty of the Seas cruise liner. Witnesses told the Post last week that Levion was hanging out in a hot tub with his brother when he was approached by his dad, who appeared angry that he’d been drinking. 

    After what he perceived as being an argument, the witness Bryan Sims told the Post he heard Levion tell his dad, 'I’ll fix this right now.' Moments later, he jumped into the dark ocean below."

    Levion's father, Francel Parker, has since stated that his son was not suicidal, and is hoping his son is still alive. 

    23. Finally, in February, a man in Texas was accused of "putting antiques up his kilt-covered butt," and then putting them back on the shelves.

    Person in tank top and skirt shopping in a store, CCTV footage at 5x speed, with news channel watermark
    Fox 26 Houston / Via youtube.com

    As seen on the store's surveillance camera, the man would pick items off of shelves, put them under his kilt, and then return them to the shelves (though there was no confirmation if the items were actually going "up his butt.") Items he placed under his kilt included kitchen utensils, a makeup brush, and an antique bottle opener. The man was arrested and his bond was set at $100.

    According to Fox 26 Houston, "The antique shop removed the tampered items from its shelves and conducted a thorough sanitization in the gallery." 