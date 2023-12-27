36. The fiery and unimaginable death of Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov , who crashed down to earth while "crying in rage" in 1967. Komarov was the first human to die in a space flight after the parachute failed on his capsule, the Soyuz 1.

According to NPR, "When the capsule began its descent and the parachutes failed to open, the book describes how American intelligence 'picked up [Komarov's] cries of rage as he plunged to his death.' Some translators hear him say, 'Heat is rising in the capsule.' He also uses the word 'killed' — presumably to describe what the engineers had done to him.



Komarov was honored with a state funeral. Only a chipped heel bone survived the crash."