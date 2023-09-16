  • Viral badge

30 People Who Are So, So, So, Soooooo Much Smarter Than Me It's Actually Embarrassing

I mean, basically, everyone is smarter than me, but these people are like the top, top, top 1%.

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The librarian who made the genius decision to have a "library of things" for residents to borrow like toolkits and power washers:

TumainiTiger / Via reddit.com

"I live close to a tool library. Everything from lawnmowers to gardening tools or drills, table saws, etc. You name it, they've got it. They will also give you a quick training on the equipment if you need it. We've used them for all sorts of random things, including ceramic tile saws, post-gold diggers, and lawn aerators."

ApprehensiveStuff828

2. The creator of this sink sprayer, which has a tough spot remover that shoots a high-pressure stream down the middle, but also has a cone of water around it that blocks all the splashes:

P-A-seaaaa / Via reddit.com

"I got one on my faucet. Thought it was a stupid gimmick. It actually works quite well. It's genius."

Bitter-Basket

3. The clever owner of this pizzeria who started using a dough ball instead of the plastic thing to keep the box from smushing the pizza.

cooked dough ball in the center of a pizza
UnintentionalExpat / Via reddit.com

"I'd eat the dough ball first."

Ken_from_Barbie

4. The smarty who installed a heated driveway at their house that melts away fresh snow:

driveway clear of snow
thepoorgroomsbride / Via reddit.com

"I imagine him standing in his driveway in the morning while his neighbors shovels snow, laughing, and thinking haha look at these peasants."

Zikkan1

5. The absolute genius who added this small, but highly useful, feature to an oven that shows the time you started cooking (in case you didn't set a timer):

start time at the bottom of the screen
Fearless-Professor33 / Via reddit.com

"I wonder if the engineer who proposed that received the proper acknowledgment?"

FarkFrederick

"I hope there's cake and perhaps appetizers."

normscherries

6. The good thinker who came up with this gate design that allows horses, but not vehicles through:

gate with a lowered middle for horses to walk through
Blencathra / Via reddit.com

"As someone who works on a ranch I cannot explain how useful this would be where I work. People like to drive down the private roads the farm is located on to see the horses, but we need to keep the gate open to bring the horses back after a ride."

Kalashnikov-model_47

7. The landscaper who left a rectangle of wild flowers at this building so the bees can use them:

patch of flowers in the lawn
Gaddanger / Via reddit.com

"Honestly the obsession with completely clear-cut lawns is something I will never understand. Right now I live in a city in Germany and they adopted a policy of letting free lawn spaces grow tall and only cut them once or twice a year. It is SO much nicer. Beautiful flowers everywhere, bees swirling around. I just don't get why what's pictured in the post is the norm."

ThunderKant_1

8. The owner of this hotel in Iceland who added a special button to wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky:

KristjanHrannar / Via reddit.com

"Iceland is such a wonderful country. When we lived there, in Reykjavík, if there were Northern Lights in the forecast they would dim the city lights."

Sharchir

9. The builder who incorporated these handy kick buttons for the elevator:

elevator buttons on the bottom near the floor
rastroboy / Via reddit.com

"We have them at my work. I always thought it was so you didn't need to touch the buttons, but found out they're actually for our movers who can't push a button due to them carrying items."

Poorman81

10. The person who had the foresight to come up with this furniture hardware packaging that is sorted by step instead of type:

tool kit labeled by step
Doctor_Nutsack / Via reddit.com

"This makes me unbelievably happy."

Oliver10110

"I bought a office chair that packaged the parts like this and honestly it made my life easier."
chunkynooodle


11. These smart Girl Scouts who set up outside a local dispensary to sell cookies:

ridethepickle / Via reddit.com

"They know their clientele."

ChickenInvader42

12. The smartypants who mailed this tube with a tongue depressor attached to it to prevent it from rolling around:

SarcasticGamer / Via reddit.com

"I work at the post office. I’m told they do this so that the tubes actually get scanned going through the machines (basically a conveyer belt that scans on the top and bottom). Otherwise, they spin and/or don’t get scanned correctly.

If they don’t get scanned, the tracking numbers don’t get updated and people get all mad. By doing it this way, they get scanned at each processing plant."

PrometheusAborted

13. The clever person at this blood bank who created signs to show how much blood they have of each type:

electric bars with lights showing how much of each type has been obtained
awritemate / Via reddit.com

In case you're wondering, this is in Melbourne, Australia, for the record.

14. The thoughtful theater worker who created this helpful chart that tells you if there's a scene near the end of the movie:

chalkboard list of the movies
deleted / Via reddit.com

"They want you to leave so they can start cleaning, LOL."

cullend

"Yup. I don’t waste my time sticking around and they get to clean the theater sooner. Everybody wins."

twisty77

15. The genius designer who created a dining room table with a secret spiral staircase inside and underneath it:

the table top opens and the side panel acts as a door to open to a staircase
CharmingtheCobra / Via reddit.com

"Hi, I need to go downstairs"

"I'm literally in the middle of dinner."

gntrr


16. This handy cat parent who repurposed an old TV into a bed for their cat's birthday:

a cat inside the tv bed
BrewCoven / Via reddit.com

"Two hundred channels, and nothing but cats."

bandastalo

17. This employee at this baby store who has different surfaces to "road test" their strollers:

wood, stone, and different floors next to the strollers
eyedubb / Via reddit.com

Parents everywhere: "YES! MORE!"

18. The person who designed these public benches to be reversible, so you can choose to look at people or boats:

the backs of the benches can be moved to face a different direction
thoughtgun / Via reddit.com

"This is a photo of the town I grew up in. Whangarei, New Zealand, if you want to check it out on Google Maps. Search for the 'Town Basin.'"

alexandercain

19. This person's grandpa who created a special case for all his sauces:

tool box case full of sauces
satchamo87 / Via reddit.com

"Bet his house is organized also."

eney44

20. The genius who made this shirt with buttons on the inside that prevent the "dreaded boob gap":

buttons on the inside
kalimoo / Via reddit.com

"You're going to post pics of the shirt without a brand? Please ma'am, I need to stop living in a world where I have to put safety pins on the inside of my shirts."

QueenAndSoForth

"Duluth does it for their flannels. Probably do it on their other shirts too (only ever had flannels though)."
trebleisin

21. The Earth-conscious inventor of these cardboard hangers that are a great replacement for plastic hangers:

towels on a cardboard hanger
CrapSheSaidSheWas18 / Via reddit.com

"Cardboard can be sturdy as hell. I got cabinets delivered and they were boxed is cardboard. That was the hardest cardboard I've ever had to cut up."

Annoying_Auditor

22. This person's mom who painted the outlet to match the rocks on their backsplash:

outlet painted like the stone backdrop
newherel / Via ments/ehfjh8/my_mom_painted_this_outlet_to_match_the_rocks/

"I’m glad your mom found a creative outlet."

1PMagain

23. This designer who made material so that the logo on this umbrella shows up when wet:

wet umbrella shows penguins
jaegee0000 / Via reddit.com

How? 

"Hydrophilic regions."

Anasoori

24. The person who created this pan to have a thermochromic indicator to show if it is hot:

the circle changing colors when hot
RealNajm / Via reddit.com

"What I wanna know is what are they cooking?"

StingySlinky74

25. The smart designer who added a little stand to this spatula so it won't touch the counter:

spatula lifted off the counter
dgroove8 / Via reddit.com

"I have the same one. I love it!"

17thRadish

"Just a simple addition makes a huge difference!"

dgroove8

26. The person who came up with the simple idea to add a little window to this toaster, so you can see how toasted your bread is:

ai_is_ded1212 / Via reddit.com

"This is the most 'mildly interesting' thing I’ve ever seen LOL."

JackFrost___

27. The clever tire maker who added a tread depth measuring element built into the rubber:

the measurement on the side of the tire
deleted / Via reddit.com

"Should be a safety requirement on all tires! Brilliant. (The numbered design, not just the usual indicators.)"
3WarmAndWildEyes

28. The absolute genius who designed this shirt with a piece of lens cloth sewn on the inside for your glases:

inside flag of the shirt has material to clean glasses
Marvin_k2000 / Via reddit.com

"A lot of ski gloves have that stitched on the thumb, so you don't have to remove your gloves to wipe your goggles!"

mrtn17

29. The person who designed this cool jacket label with a fun hand-me-down name tag on it:

hand me down trail
Investr_shiba / Via reddit.com

"If you’ve ever owned anything from L.L. Bean, you know this is legit because it lasts forever. I have a backpack from kindergarten that is still in good shape 15 years later."

KnowledgeShouldBFree

30. Finally, the person who works at this store in Bangkok who thought of having two sets of shopping baskets for those who need help or want to be left alone:

pink baskets for people that need help and black for those who want to be left alone
saksith / Via reddit.com

"Home Depot needs some system like this. Like a 'Newbie Home Depot shopper' vs. 'I know more than you.'"

440Jack

H/T r/mildlyinteresting and r/designporn