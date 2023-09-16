30 People Who Are So, So, So, Soooooo Much Smarter Than Me It's Actually Embarrassing

1.
The librarian who made the genius decision to have a "library of things" for residents to borrow like toolkits and power washers:
2.
The creator of this sink sprayer, which has a tough spot remover that shoots a high-pressure stream down the middle, but also has a cone of water around it that blocks all the splashes:
3.
The clever owner of this pizzeria who started using a dough ball instead of the plastic thing to keep the box from smushing the pizza.
4.
The smarty who installed a heated driveway at their house that melts away fresh snow:
5.
The absolute genius who added this small, but highly useful, feature to an oven that shows the time you started cooking (in case you didn't set a timer):
6.
The good thinker who came up with this gate design that allows horses, but not vehicles through:
7.
The landscaper who left a rectangle of wild flowers at this building so the bees can use them:
8.
The owner of this hotel in Iceland who added a special button to wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky:
9.
The builder who incorporated these handy kick buttons for the elevator:
10.
The person who had the foresight to come up with this furniture hardware packaging that is sorted by step instead of type:
11.
These smart Girl Scouts who set up outside a local dispensary to sell cookies:
12.
The smartypants who mailed this tube with a tongue depressor attached to it to prevent it from rolling around:
13.
The clever person at this blood bank who created signs to show how much blood they have of each type:
14.
The thoughtful theater worker who created this helpful chart that tells you if there's a scene near the end of the movie:
15.
The genius designer who created a dining room table with a secret spiral staircase inside and underneath it:
16.
This handy cat parent who repurposed an old TV into a bed for their cat's birthday:
17.
This employee at this baby store who has different surfaces to "road test" their strollers:
18.
The person who designed these public benches to be reversible, so you can choose to look at people or boats:
19.
This person's grandpa who created a special case for all his sauces:
20.
The genius who made this shirt with buttons on the inside that prevent the "dreaded boob gap":
21.
The Earth-conscious inventor of these cardboard hangers that are a great replacement for plastic hangers:
22.
This person's mom who painted the outlet to match the rocks on their backsplash:
23.
This designer who made material so that the logo on this umbrella shows up when wet:
24.
The person who created this pan to have a thermochromic indicator to show if it is hot:
25.
The smart designer who added a little stand to this spatula so it won't touch the counter:
26.
The person who came up with the simple idea to add a little window to this toaster, so you can see how toasted your bread is:
27.
The clever tire maker who added a tread depth measuring element built into the rubber:
28.
The absolute genius who designed this shirt with a piece of lens cloth sewn on the inside for your glases:
29.
The person who designed this cool jacket label with a fun hand-me-down name tag on it:
30.
Finally, the person who works at this store in Bangkok who thought of having two sets of shopping baskets for those who need help or want to be left alone: