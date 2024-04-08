People Shared "The Scariest, 100% True" Stories They've Ever Heard, And I Guess I'm Just Never Sleeping Again

7.

"When I was learning to drive, my instructor advised me to always lock my car doors as soon as I get into my car. I asked her why, and she told me about her personal experience. This happened almost a year after she passed her test. She finished work about 3 a.m. She had just gotten into her car and gotten her keys in the ignition when three guys jumped into her car. She had a knife to her neck and was told to drive. They gave her directions to an alleyway. They dragged her out of the car and raped her. After they were done, they left her in the alleyway and stole her car and purse. It took her a while to get help. Police did find her car a few days later, abandoned and on fire, on the outskirts of the city. But the guys were not caught. The reason she started to teach driving, was her way to protect other women and make sure no one else goes through, what she went through. So she advised all her female (and male) students to lock their car doors, as soon as they get in."