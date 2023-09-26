Wes Anderson ’s newer films are the definition. Bring back Owen to rein him in."

— TankTark



"I might argue that instead of pretentious I'd maybe say 'trying to do too much,' which is similar but a bit kinder, I think. Is Asteroid City a movie about a TV show about a play? Or something? With not only the 4th wall being broken but the walls between those worlds? 5th walls? I don't know. Again, just trying to do too much."