Gosden had skipped school that day (something his parents did not find out until the evening), and when he wasn't home in time for dinner, his family began a search. With police involvement, they were able to track down Gosden's purchase of the train ticket and that eventual CCTV footage. However, despite searching nearby locations, venues, and restaurants, no confirmed sightings of Gosden was seen beyond the footage of him leaving King's Cross. There have been numerous age-progression photos released over the years, a few dead-end leads, and even arrests of suspects as recent as December 2021 , who turned out to not be involved in Gosden's disappearance.