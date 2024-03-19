17.

"Chi Chi DeVayne. The moment I saw her on Drag Race, I loved her. She was so talented, so beautiful in drag and out, and just so sweet and charismatic. I followed her so closely during her battle with scleroderma, and she died in August 2020, so there wasn't much else to focus on besides the BLM marches and staying home otherwise. It felt so futile, watching her try to seek donations so she could get medical care (seriously fuck US 'healthcare'), seeing her beautiful face grow thinner and more sickly by the day. I think about her all the time. She was truly a gorgeous person inside and out, and the world [will] be so much less lovely without her in it."