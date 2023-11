13.

There has been A LOT of skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy over the years — and part of that is because of the Zapruder film. For example, in the film, you can see that the President's head appears to be thrown backward as the front right side of his head appears to "explode," which has made many conspiracists believe that the President was hit by a bullet shot from the front (aka the "grassy knoll" theory).